SIAL Paris, the world's foremost food industry trade fair remains true to its mission: federate and guide the transformation of the sector's companies on a global scale, despite the postponement of its physical edition to October 2022.

"It was important to share in a digital webinar the trendbook 'SIAL Insights' which was the culmination of large-scale studies performed in 2020 by our expert partners Kantar, Gira and ProtéinesXTC" said Nicolas Trentesaux, CEO of SIAL Global Network.

"The surveys were conducted with regard to the theme Ownthechange, which resonates even more deeply today. The results are an important source of information for all those seeking to understand the challenges, trends and innovations that are shaping this period," pursued Adeline Vancauwelaert, General Manager of SIAL Paris.

The studies show that food is becoming a statement: citizenship, involvement, and commitment are the by-words, and COVID-19 is catalyzing the trend.

73% of consumers have changed their eating habits over the last two years. 63% consider that the way they eat is a societal commitment, meaning choosing the world in which they want to live. 33% have reclaimed their power by adopting at least one major behavioral change or by boycotting certain brands or products. Their motivation? A healthier diet (70%), more local and seasonal food (53%), free of controversial ingredients (44%). The trend extends to stores, where healthy products are increasingly abundant, and to a lesser extent to restaurants, which are putting more emphasis on traceability, local and seasonal products, and shorter menus.

Regarding the food industry, pleasure and health are motors for innovation, with three major trends: back to basics, as local as possible, understated enjoyments.

The SIAL Innovation Awards 2020 shows the intention on the part of industrials to propose products that address the profound consumer desire for change. Out of 500 applications received, the jury awarded 17 prizes among 8 categories and 6 special prizes. The Grands Prix are:

Gold: BOCON (IT) for their frozen vegetable Gnocchi (70% vegetable) and combination of spices.

Silver: PATISSERIE DES FLANDRES (FR) for their Origine labeled Maroilles cheese flavoured mini waffles. A fresh product that only needs 5m in the oven for a quick snack or a cocktail party.

Bronze: TRIUMPH (FR) for Toogood Chewing Gum, a natural gum without aspartame that biodegrades in 3 months versus 5 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005021/en/

Contacts:

Isabelle Cremoux-Mirgalet

sial@14septembre.com