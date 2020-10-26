Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Start der NetCents Krypto-Kreditkarte "powered by VISA" fixiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888460 ISIN: GB0007669376 Ticker-Symbol: 1IV 
Frankfurt
26.10.20
08:03 Uhr
10,060 Euro
+0,020
+0,20 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ST JAMESS PLACE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ST JAMESS PLACE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,98210,28008:28
PR Newswire
26.10.2020 | 08:04
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of St James's Place plc

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2% holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here:

https://primestonecapital.news/

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com, +44 (0)207-952-2000

ST JAMESS PLACE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.