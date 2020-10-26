AIM and Media Release

26 October 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has today received notification from Credit Suisse Holdings (Australia) Limited (on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG and its affiliates) (Credit Suisse) that, as at 21 October 2020, Credit Suisse had voting power in 59,162,398 ordinary shares in Base Resources, representing 5.02% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

Credit Suisse's interest in 59,162,398 ordinary shares was held as follows:

Holder of interest Nature of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) Limited (ACN 068 232 708) Voting rights and right to dispose CS Fourth Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 069 126 432) 37,688,397 Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under securities lending agreement CS Third Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 007 053 849) 21,474,001

Credit Suisse acquired 1,393,259 shares for an average price of A$0.260 per share between 20 July 2020 and 16 October 2020 (excluding any securities borrowed pursuant to a securities lending agreement). It disposed of 767,361 shares for an average price of A$0.265 per share between 22 June 2020 and 21 October 2020 (excluding any shares returned pursuant to a securities lending agreement).

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

