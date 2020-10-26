Augmentum Fintech Plc - Retail Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

26 October 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

("Augmentum Fintech" or the "Company")

Retail Offer

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM), the UK's only publicly listed fintech investment company, is pleased to announce an Offer for Subscription via PrimaryBid (the "Retail Offer") of new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") at an issue price of 120 pence per New Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price"), being a discount of 6.3 per cent to the closing price per ordinary share on 23 October 2020 of 128 pence per ordinary share. The Company is also conducting an institutional placing of further ordinary shares at the Issue Price (the "Placing") as announced on 26 October 2020. Admission is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. on 3 November 2020. The Retail Offer and the Placing are conditional on the new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the Retail Offer and the Placing being admitted to trading on 3 November 2020 ("Admission") (or such later date and time as may be agreed, being not later than 13 November 2020). Completion of the Retail Offer is conditional upon the completion of the Placing.

The proceeds of the Retail Offer and Placing will be used to fund investments selected from the Company's near-term qualified pipeline, which currently contains approximately £120 million of investment opportunities across all target sectors and geographies, and continues to grow.

RetailOffer

The Company values its retail investor base and is therefore pleased to provide retail investors the opportunity to participate in the Retail Offer by applying exclusively through the www.PrimaryBid.com platform and the PrimaryBid mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. PrimaryBid does not charge investors any commission for this service.

The Retail Offer, via the PrimaryBid.com platform and the PrimaryBid mobile app, is now open to individual investors and will close at 5 p.m. on 29 October 2020. The Retail Offer may close early if it is oversubscribed.

Subscriptions under the Retail Offer will be considered by the Company on a "first come, first served" basis, subject to conditions (which are available to view on PrimaryBid.com).

The Company, in consultation with PrimaryBid, reserves the right to scale back any order at its discretion. In the event applications for New Ordinary Shares under either the Placing or the Retail Offer exceed the number of New Ordinary Shares available for issue under the Placing and the Retail Offer, applications under the Placing and/or the Retail Offer will be scaled back. The Company and PrimaryBid reserve the right to reject any application for subscription under the Retail Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

No commission will be charged to investors on applications to participate in the Retail Offer made through PrimaryBid. It is vital to note that once an application for New Ordinary Shares has been made and accepted via PrimaryBid, an application cannot be withdrawn.

For further information on PrimaryBid.com or the procedure for applications under the Retail Offer, visit www.PrimaryBid.com or call PrimaryBid.com on +44 20 3026 4750.

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will, when issued and fully paid, rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

+44 (0)7802 362088 PrimaryBid Limited

James Deal

Fahim Chowdhury + 44 (0) 203 026 4750

Details of the Retail Offer

The Company highly values its retail investor base which has supported the Company alongside institutional investors since IPO. Given the support of retail shareholders since launch, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide retail investors with the opportunity to participate in the Retail Offer. The Company is therefore making the Retail Offer available, exclusively through PrimaryBid.

The Retail Offer is offered under the exemptions against the need for a prospectus allowed under the Prospectus Regulation Rules. As such, there is no need for publication of a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation Rules, or for approval of the same by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Retail Offer is only being made in the UK and is not being made into any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so.

There is a minimum subscription of £100 per investor under the terms of the Retail Offer which is open to investors subscribing via PrimaryBid.

For further details please refer to the PrimaryBid.com website at www.PrimaryBid.com. The terms and conditions on which the Retail Offer is made, including the procedure for application and payment for New Ordinary Shares, is available to all persons who register with PrimaryBid.com.

Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice.

It should be noted that a subscription for New Ordinary Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should consider the risk warnings set out on PrimaryBid.com and the PrimaryBid mobile app before making a decision to subscribe for New Ordinary Shares. Investors should take independent advice from a personauthorised andexperienced in advising on investment in securities such as the New Ordinary Shares if they are in any doubt.