Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-10-26 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 14.12.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS4 Buyback VLN 26.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.10.2020 - Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Public offering VLN 30.10.2020 Fund I CAPT050022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.10.2020 - Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1LOS10 Buyback VLN 30.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.10.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB052522A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2020 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2020 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 9 RIG 04.11.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2020 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2020 Baltic Dairy Board BDBB180024A Nominal value RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2020 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS4 Buyback VLN 13.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2020 INVL Technology INC1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2020 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2020 INVL Technology INC1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 LHV Group LHVB065025A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 LHV Group LHVB065025A Maturity date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2020 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2020 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.