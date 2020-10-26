OENEO: OENEO GROUP GOVERNANCE: NICOLAS HÉRIARD DUBREUIL APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - DOMINIQUE TOURNEIX APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

At its meeting on October 23, 2020, the Board of Directors appointed Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2020, replacing Hervé Claquin, who will become a non-voting director alongside François and Marc Hériard Dubreuil.

An active investor and founder of Abenex in 1992, Hervé Claquin has been a director of Seguin Moreau since 1998 and has worked with Oeneo Group since that date, also as a director. He became Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2017.

Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil has been co-opted as a director, replacing Hervé Claquin who has resigned from his directorship (effective November 1, 2020), for the duration of his predecessor's term of office, i.e., until the Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for 2020-2021.

Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil has been Chief Executive Officer of Oeneo Group since October 2016. Under his leadership, the Group has reported three record-breaking years, strengthened its cross?functional strategic positioning on high value-added products and services in the winemaking industry and accelerated its CSR commitments.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Dominique Tourneix as Chief Executive Officer. Dominique Tourneix will take office on November 1, 2020 and will be in charge of steering Oeneo Group's future development. He joined Oeneo Bouchage as Industrial Director of the Closures division in 2003, before becoming Chief Executive Officer in September 2005. Under his leadership, Diam closures have enjoyed spectacular growth. They have become winemakers' choice for the final step in the winemaking process, soaring from a few million closures sold to more than one and a half billion Diam closures sold each year.

In his new role, Dominique Tourneix will continue to manage the Closures division and will report to the Board of Directors chaired by Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil, who, by delegation of the Board of Directors, is also in charge of financial and public communication.

As of November 1, 2020, the Board of Directors will be comprised of 11 directors and 3 non-voting directors.

Hervé Claquin said: "The change in governance marks another step in the history of Oeneo Group, whose goal is to become a reference group for high value-added products and services for players in the winemaking industry. I would like to thank Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil for his commitment to Oeneo and now for his support to Dominique Tourneix as he settles into his new role."

Marie-Amélie Jacquet, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors added: "Our warmest thanks to Hervé Claquin for his years of service to the Oeneo Board of Directors. We are delighted that we will continue to benefit from his experience."

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first half of 2020-2021 on November 3, 2020.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its Diam and Pietec ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself in offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

Oeneo Actus Finance Philippe Doray

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

+33 (0) 5 45 82 99 93

Guillaume Le Floch

Analysts - Investors

+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 70 Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Press - Media

+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 93

