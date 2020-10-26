

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nidec Corp. (NJDCY.PK), a Japan-based manufacturer of electric motors as well as related components and equipment, reported that its second-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 20.0% to 28.73 billion yen from 23.94 billion yen in the prior year. On a per share basis, net income was 49.04 yen up from 40.67 yen in the previous year.



Operating profit for the quarter grew to 41.39 billion yen from 34.16 billion yen in the prior year.



Quarterly net sales increased 6.3% to 414.92 billion yen from 390.40 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2021, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 105.00 billion yen or 179.26 yen per basic share, operating profit of 140.00 billion yen, and net sales of 1.55 trillion yen.



Previously, the company expected annual profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 100.00 billion yen or 170.72 yen per basic share, operating profit of 125.00 billion yen, and net sales of 1.50 trillion yen.



