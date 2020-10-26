

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose less than estimated in August, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 88.4 in August from 86.7 in July. In the initial estimate, the reading was 88.8.



The coincident index increased to 79.2 in August versus 79.4 in the initial estimate. In July, the reading was 78.3.



The lagging index fell to 91.4 in August from 92.3 in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 89.7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

