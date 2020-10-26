

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined at a faster pace in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Producer prices decreased 5.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.1 percent decline in August.



The latest decline was the biggest since May, when prices fell 7.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.7 percent in September, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in the prior month.



The decline in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to fallen prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, as well as iron and steel from September last year.



Import prices declined 7.3 percent annually and export prices fell by 6.9 percent in September.



According to the flash estimate, retail trade turnover grew by a working-day adjusted 3.2 percent annually in September.



Retail sales volume rose 1.9 percent yearly in September.



In daily consumer goods trade, turnover increased by 5.8 percent in September and the sales volume grew 4.2 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

