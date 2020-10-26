DJ Non-Executive Board change

Global Ports Holding Plc Non-Executive Board change Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH Plc" or "Company"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces that Andy Stuart has notified the board of his wish to step down from the board for personal reasons. Mr. Stuart will step down from the board on the 18th of November 2020. The process of appointing an additional Non-Executive Director, with relevant industry experience will commence shortly. Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Global Ports Holding, said: "The board would like to thank Andy for his contribution to the Group during what has been a very challenging time for the cruise industry and we wish him well for future." There are no matters that require disclosure in accordance with paragraph 9.6.13R of the UKLA's Listing Rules.

