DJ Transactions in own shares

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 26-Oct-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 October 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 23 October 2020 it purchased a total of 494,806 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 494,806 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.0800 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.0660 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.0715 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 667,666,872 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 494,806 1.0715 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 3,519 1.0720 20201023 08:12:00 00023619014TRDU1 7,554 1.0800 20201023 08:36:10 00023619468TRDU1 3,980 1.0800 20201023 08:36:56 00023619487TRDU1 3,628 1.0780 20201023 08:38:51 00023619526TRDU1 3,780 1.0780 20201023 08:38:51 00023619525TRDU1 2,153 1.0800 20201023 08:53:31 00023619694TRDU1 802 1.0800 20201023 08:53:31 00023619693TRDU1 3,515 1.0780 20201023 09:02:16 00023619782TRDU1 3,493 1.0800 20201023 09:02:16 00023619781TRDU1 3,524 1.0800 20201023 09:02:16 00023619780TRDU1 4,090 1.0800 20201023 09:02:16 00023619779TRDU1 4,030 1.0800 20201023 09:21:19 00023619942TRDU1 185 1.0800 20201023 09:28:17 00023619997TRDU1 3,244 1.0800 20201023 09:28:17 00023619996TRDU1 3,477 1.0780 20201023 09:30:55 00023620044TRDU1 3,485 1.0780 20201023 09:30:55 00023620043TRDU1 3,871 1.0760 20201023 09:30:55 00023620045TRDU1 3,835 1.0800 20201023 09:56:03 00023620282TRDU1 2,477 1.0800 20201023 09:58:13 00023620329TRDU1 1,359 1.0800 20201023 09:58:13 00023620328TRDU1 3,867 1.0780 20201023 10:03:01 00023620379TRDU1 4,035 1.0780 20201023 10:03:01 00023620378TRDU1 3,532 1.0720 20201023 10:17:04 00023620503TRDU1 3,481 1.0720 20201023 10:17:04 00023620502TRDU1 3,558 1.0720 20201023 10:17:04 00023620501TRDU1 15,272 1.0700 20201023 11:22:25 00023621221TRDU1 6,966 1.0700 20201023 11:22:25 00023621220TRDU1 3,879 1.0700 20201023 11:22:25 00023621219TRDU1 3,474 1.0700 20201023 11:22:25 00023621218TRDU1 4,009 1.0700 20201023 11:22:25 00023621217TRDU1 3,736 1.0740 20201023 11:39:08 00023621285TRDU1 622 1.0740 20201023 11:39:08 00023621284TRDU1 2,945 1.0740 20201023 11:39:08 00023621283TRDU1 3,553 1.0720 20201023 11:42:46 00023621304TRDU1 3,841 1.0740 20201023 11:55:24 00023621450TRDU1 667 1.0720 20201023 11:56:43 00023621462TRDU1 3,244 1.0720 20201023 11:56:43 00023621463TRDU1 2,418 1.0720 20201023 12:09:35 00023621712TRDU1 1,089 1.0720 20201023 12:09:35 00023621711TRDU1 4,188 1.0720 20201023 12:16:26 00023621809TRDU1 1,918 1.0720 20201023 12:21:35 00023621853TRDU1 1,589 1.0720 20201023 12:21:35 00023621852TRDU1 3,981 1.0720 20201023 12:26:32 00023621875TRDU1 3,402 1.0700 20201023 12:33:25 00023621933TRDU1 3,756 1.0700 20201023 12:33:29 00023621935TRDU1 451 1.0700 20201023 12:33:29 00023621934TRDU1 3,846 1.0700 20201023 12:33:31 00023621938TRDU1 3,970 1.0700 20201023 12:33:31 00023621937TRDU1 3,653 1.0700 20201023 12:33:31 00023621936TRDU1 3,505 1.0700 20201023 12:53:35 00023622094TRDU1 199 1.0700 20201023 12:53:35 00023622095TRDU1 2,240 1.0700 20201023 12:59:35 00023622157TRDU1 2,074 1.0700 20201023 12:59:35 00023622159TRDU1 1,391 1.0700 20201023 12:59:35 00023622158TRDU1 385 1.0700 20201023 13:00:35 00023622179TRDU1 1,508 1.0700 20201023 13:00:35 00023622178TRDU1 1,690 1.0700 20201023 13:06:35 00023622220TRDU1 1,706 1.0700 20201023 13:08:35 00023622228TRDU1 1,548 1.0700 20201023 13:11:35 00023622246TRDU1 161 1.0720 20201023 13:20:25 00023622271TRDU1 1,697 1.0720 20201023 13:20:35 00023622273TRDU1 3,175 1.0720 20201023 13:20:35 00023622275TRDU1 2,208 1.0720 20201023 13:20:35 00023622274TRDU1 3,983 1.0720 20201023 13:25:42 00023622302TRDU1 1,603 1.0720 20201023 13:32:25 00023622336TRDU1 1,703 1.0720 20201023 13:34:30 00023622350TRDU1 1,785 1.0720 20201023 13:34:30 00023622351TRDU1 1,755 1.0720 20201023 13:40:35 00023622404TRDU1 1,759 1.0720 20201023 13:42:35 00023622415TRDU1 1,252 1.0720 20201023 13:45:35 00023622470TRDU1 4,210 1.0720 20201023 13:46:56 00023622484TRDU1 1,778 1.0720 20201023 13:53:13 00023622548TRDU1 1,188 1.0720 20201023 13:53:13 00023622549TRDU1 2,205 1.0720 20201023 13:57:43 00023622594TRDU1 3,610 1.0700 20201023 13:59:46 00023622622TRDU1 3,510 1.0700 20201023 13:59:46 00023622621TRDU1 3,662 1.0700 20201023 13:59:46 00023622620TRDU1 3,610 1.0700 20201023 13:59:46 00023622619TRDU1 1,333 1.0720 20201023 14:19:36 00023622863TRDU1 2,988 1.0720 20201023 14:19:36 00023622862TRDU1 2,179 1.0720 20201023 14:19:36 00023622861TRDU1 1,854 1.0720 20201023 14:19:36 00023622860TRDU1 3,513 1.0720 20201023 14:24:32 00023622917TRDU1 1,227 1.0720 20201023 14:33:35 00023623087TRDU1 4,036 1.0720 20201023 14:33:35 00023623086TRDU1 5,971 1.0720 20201023 14:33:35 00023623085TRDU1 4,153 1.0720 20201023 14:33:35 00023623084TRDU1 3,797 1.0720 20201023 14:33:35 00023623083TRDU1 467 1.0700 20201023 15:03:44 00023623398TRDU1 1,966 1.0700 20201023 15:08:44 00023623449TRDU1 1,433 1.0700 20201023 15:13:04 00023623522TRDU1 1,278 1.0700 20201023 15:16:24 00023623565TRDU1 178 1.0700 20201023 15:16:24 00023623564TRDU1 1,441 1.0700 20201023 15:18:04 00023623623TRDU1 798 1.0700 20201023 15:18:44 00023623632TRDU1 931 1.0700 20201023 15:18:44 00023623631TRDU1 3,670 1.0700 20201023 15:20:27 00023623650TRDU1 3,496 1.0700 20201023 15:20:27 00023623649TRDU1 3,749 1.0700 20201023 15:20:27 00023623648TRDU1 3,915 1.0700 20201023 15:20:27 00023623647TRDU1 3,531 1.0700 20201023 15:20:27 00023623646TRDU1 3,282 1.0700 20201023 15:20:27 00023623645TRDU1 2,470 1.0700 20201023 15:20:27 00023623644TRDU1 1,003 1.0700 20201023 15:20:27 00023623653TRDU1 99 1.0700 20201023 15:20:27 00023623652TRDU1 2,371 1.0700 20201023 15:20:27 00023623651TRDU1 1,427 1.0700 20201023 15:20:30 00023623656TRDU1 1,043 1.0700 20201023 15:20:30 00023623657TRDU1 68 1.0700 20201023 15:20:30 00023623658TRDU1 1,427 1.0700 20201023 15:22:04 00023623672TRDU1 975 1.0700 20201023 15:24:44 00023623701TRDU1 938 1.0700 20201023 15:37:04 00023623863TRDU1 1,518 1.0700 20201023 15:40:24 00023623905TRDU1 1,576 1.0700 20201023 15:43:04 00023623979TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)