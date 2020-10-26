CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.10.2020;Das Instrument UIQC IE00B54DDP56 UBS ETFS-HFRX GL.HDG.A EO ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2020

The instrument UIQC IE00B54DDP56 UBS ETFS-HFRX GL.HDG.A EO ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2020

