Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Kurschance in dieser Woche: Jetzt den größten Markt direkt vor den Füßen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.10.2020 | 08:52
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study to be published in November

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today that the publication of the article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study is set to be published in November.

As previously disclosed, the article elaborating on the results of RhoVac's Phase I/II study in prostate cancer including the 12-month follow-up period, has been accepted for publication in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC). The publication now indicates that the release of the article will take place in November, a few weeks later than previously suggested. The article will feature an elaboration on the mode of action of RV001, but also a discussion on the PSA data findings indicating possibilities of delaying disease progression, for which RhoVac's currently ongoing phase IIb study is aimed at providing substantial evidence.

RhoVac's CEO, Anders Månsson, comments: "Despite the minor delay, I am very happy about the confirmation on the publication of this article. We have waited for this publication a long time, and now and I am excited to address its findings with our potential partners."

This disclosure contains information that RhoVac is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-10-202008:30 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB
Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78
E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/article-on-rhovac-s-phase-i-ii-study-to-be-published-in-november,c3225171

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13747/3225171/1325832.pdf

Release

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.