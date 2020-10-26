NFP Partners with Connor HR to Expand HR Support Offerings to Clients

Partnership adds depth to NFP's HR services and solutions across the UK and beyond

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced a partnership with Connor Consultancy (Connor HR), an organisation focused on providing HR solutions to employers of all sizes. This partnership recognises the diverse HR needs of employers and expands the value NFP can deliver to global clients.

Connor HR delivers HR services to businesses that may not have the capabilities of a full HR team, as well as organisations that have an HR team, but want to outsource transactional activities so they can focus more on other HR functions. Services provided by Connor HR include COVID-19 return to work planning, employee relations, restructures and redundancies, relocation of employees, outplacement support, HR contracts, policies and handbooks, organisational design, executive and team coaching, HR audits, and leadership and management development. With over 28 years of offering HR services, Connor HR's experts are well equipped to support the increasingly complex needs of businesses of all sizes.

Any NFP clients that have an office in the UK will have direct access to the full array of Connor HR services through this partnership. Connor HR consultants will be able to provide advice and support with a deep understanding of their needs and goals. The offerings utilised will be determined by the type of support each client needs, from assistance with a single project to a dedicated HR expert.

"We're excited to expand our global service offerings with Connor HR and provide additional tools and solutions to our clients," said Matt Pawley, managing director of NFP in Europe. "Connor HR provides a broad range of HR services, creating an opportunity to better meet the needs of our clients who want and need HR support, whether it's day-to-day engagement or organisational change projects."

"NFP's commitment to providing exceptional solutions to employers aligns with our values for providing the best HR service to clients," said Paul Connor, founder of Connor HR. "This partnership creates an opportunity for both organisations to provide a wider range of product offerings to clients."

