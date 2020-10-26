JAKARTA, Oct 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - KFC Indonesia presents Naughty by Nature, a lifestyle dining and salad bar restaurant which is a breakthrough originally concepted by KFC Indonesia. Naughty by Nature which is located at Jalan Senopati no. 24A South Jakarta was officially opened for public since Friday, October 16, 2020, in coincide with KFC Indonesia's 41st anniversary. Green lifestyle trends among urbanites and culinary trends which always evolve along with times and technology developement become the inspiration for KFC Indonesia to keep innovating and offering different dining experiences. Naughty by Nature offers exciting new way to enjoy salads and vegetables, by combining it with KFC's signature chicken as the protein.Naughty by Nature aims to fulfill consumers who are cravings for salad whilst still want to consume other foods that are more fulfilling as well. Naughty by Nature's signature menu is Meal Market Platter, where consumers can freely combine various choices of KFC chicken such as Grilled Chicken, O.R Chicken, Hot and Crispy, and Chicken Skin as the protein with a wide selection of vegetables ranging from fresh vegetables such as kale caesar, sweet potato salad, kale slaw to grilled vegetables such as roasted baby potatoes, mashed potatoes, zucchini gratin and others as side dish. Naughty by Nature also offers a variety of innovative food creations bringing KFC chicken into gourmet-style dishes such as chicken tacos, pasta, KFC chicken geprek; and egg-based foods and various snacks which can surely be enjoyed by everyone and according to Indonesian taste reference. Moreover, Naughty by Nature also offers various kinds of drinks such as smoothies, milkshakes and coffee, as well as desserts.Naughty by Nature comes with a totally different concept from any KFC outlets in Indonesia. Displaying an open kitchen for consumers to see how their food is freshly prepared. Located in a strategic area at the center of Jakarta which is easily accessible, Naughty by Nature targets the urbanites with modern lifestyle who like to try new culinary trends, enjoy socializing and prefer an 'instagrammable' restaurant atmosphere. Naughty by Nature restaurant offers a cozy, trendy and luxurious lifestyle dining style that will make consumers feel comfortable hanging out with family and friends while enjoying delicious and fun dishes. The cool and trendy impression at Naughty by Nature outlet is also supported by the existence of a music lounge/podcast room on the dining area's mezzanine floor. With 150 visitor of total capacity and carrying eco-friendly concept, Naughty by Nature ambience is dominated with calming earth-tone colors, wood-nuanced, and open space concept.Hendra Yuniarto, General Manager Marketing of PT Fast Food Indonesia stated, "As part of cultivating the original idea of KFC Indonesia to introduce a lifestyle dining and salad bar to consumers, we have conducted research and development (R&D) in developing Naughty by Nature concept and menu. Not only the concept of restaurants and menus, we also choose natural concept for our exterior and interior design which closely related to current urban green lifestyle. The presence of Naughty by Nature aims to fill the gap in the culinary market targeted at consumers who love to consume vegetables but still want savory, fun, filling up and appetizing dish."As we are still within the transition period of the pacdemic, Naughty by Nature implements strict health protocol system as required by the Government for safety, health and mutual comfort, including limiting restaurant visitor capacity by 50% with operating times from 10:00 - 18:00 on Monday-Thursday and from 07:00 - 18:00 on Friday-Sunday. To see Naughty by Nature various and fun menu and see the restaurant concept, consumers can easily find them on @Naughtybynaturekfc Instagram account or scan the following QR code for the menu.ABOUT PT FAST FOOD INDONESIA TBKPT Fast Food Indonesia, Tbk. Established in 1978 and hold the retail business license of KFC Indonesia. The first KFC built in 1979 in Jakarta. PT Fast Food Indonesia, Tbk. Established in 1978 and hold the retail business license of KFC Indonesia. The first KFC built in 1979 in Jakarta. The superior products of KFC are New Improved Original Recipe and Hot Crispy Chicken that become the most loved fried chicken in several consumers survey in Indonesia. On the journey, KFC continues to add its superior menu collections.For over 41 years being in fast food chain industry Indonesia, currently KFC owns 750 stores throughout Indonesia with more than 16,000 employees.As the restaurant with the slogan of 'Jagonya Ayam', KFC always use the high-quality chicken meat from the qualified chicken processing place, so the produced chicken meat is guaranteed, hygenic and healty. All of the ingredients and products served by KFC not only chicken meat have been certified Halal from the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) and production process from KFC suppliers is monitored by KFC Quality Assurance team. 