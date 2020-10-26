Benelux companies can now tap into the most automated, paperless purchase-to-pay solution in Europe offering seamless integration with all ERPs

Yooz, a leading provider of purchase-to-pay (P2P) automation software, announces the launch of its SAAS solution in Belgium and Luxembourg.

We are making the smartest, most powerful solutions available to all businesses in Belgium and Luxembourg, regardless of size and industry. Our P2P software connects with all ERP packages (BOB 50, Microsoft, SAP, WinBooks, Oracle, Exact and NetSuite) currently on the market.

Micropole, Sortlist and the Lavorel Hotels Group chose Yooz for their accounting departments and benefit from the expertise available in the rich and vibrant Yooz ecosystem, which includes Business Development Partners, Vchain and EY.

Financial intelligence working for businesses in Belgium and Luxembourg

Yooz is a global leader in automating purchasing, accounting and financial workflows. 200,000 users and 4,000 customers rely on our solutions for integrated purchases and supplier payments in France, Germany, the US, Latin America, the UK, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, and in 30 more countries around the world.

What makes our solutions such a success?

Yooz is the smartest solution with the ability to automate more than 80% of supplier invoices. How? We have a community of over 100,000 user companies, a database of more than 100 million invoices, and over 1 million suppliers.

Yooz is in the cloud. Our "all-inclusive" monthly subscription model offers unparalleled automation of financial workflows.

Yooz combines the most sophisticated and powerful technologies available with the utmost simplicity, leveraging AI, Deep Learning and Big Data.

The COVID-19 pandemic spotlights the critical importance of digital to drive growth

For many administrative and financial managers, paperless is both the future and vital to their interests. But, there's a stumbling block: fear of launching into a project that could be lengthy, tough, costly, risky and destabilizing-or so they think. Yooz puts those concerns to rest by transforming AP automation into a simple tool that anyone can use.

The pandemic is a wake-up call. Finance departments must take decisive action and optimize their accounting processes to save time and money. Digitizing these workflows helps them to achieve precisely these objectives:

70% cut in management costs

Invoices processed 5 to 10 times faster

Improved traceability and reliability across all accounting flows

Better visibility of all AP processes

Compatible with working from home (and on a mobile device)

Stronger supplier relations

Easily accessible data to inform strategic decision-making

Micropole, the international consulting and innovative technologies group, relies on Yooz's comprehensive and automated solution to process 10,000 annual supplier invoices. Employees are enthusiastic and rightly so: by immediately eliminating some of the most time-consuming and tedious tasks (data entry, filing, search and more) while providing visible results quickly, the accounting teams are assured of continuity, while maintaining good relations with suppliers.

"How could we do without a service that streamlines accounting processes and makes them more reliable? A newbie can take over accounts payable in the space of a few hours."

Véronique Kvartovkine, Head of Accounts, Micropole Group

This disruptive automation technology is unique in the world of paperless accounting. It combines the power of sophisticated AI, machine learning, Big Data and RPA technologies with supreme ease of use and set-up.

The solution is hosted entirely in the cloud and covers the entire purchase-to-pay process, from expression of need to supplier payment. Yooz integrates natively with more than 250 ERP systems and accounting software packages, including BOB 50, Microsoft, SAP, WinBooks, Oracle and Exact. It boasts the "Designed for NetSuite" label, a program designed for partners in NetSuite's SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN).

Magali Michel, Director of Yooz, said: "in the current crisis, companies are clear about the need for digital tools, not only for service continuity, but also to free up accounting and finance teams from repetitive, tedious and low value-added tasks. Yooz is the perfect solution for this market, which is one of the very first to have adopted legislation on going paperless. Our solutions are designed for companies in the "new normal" we are building together."

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest-to-use cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 4,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide.

Yooz's unique solution leverages Artificial Intelligence and RPA technologies to deliver an amazing level of automation with extreme simplicity, traceability and end-to-end customizable features. It integrates seamlessly with more than 250 financial systems, exceeding any other solution on the market.

Yooz is a fast-growing, award-winning company that perfectly fits the expectations of mid-size organizations across all sectors. It has been recognized as a SaaS innovator, recently named as a 10 Best Cloud Solution Provider by Industry Era, Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) by THINKstrategies, Top 10 Accounting Solution Provider by CFO Tech Outlook; and Top 50 Company to Watch by Spend Matters.

Yooz provides 2 cloud-based editions: Yooz Business Edition, a dedicated solution for companies and non-profits, Yooz Expert Edition for accounting firms.

Find out more here: www.getyooz.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005394/en/

Contacts:

Press

Magali Michel

Director, Yooz

magali.michel@getyooz.com

+33 (0)4 66 35 77 00

Content Manager

Angélique Ribas

+33 (0)4 66 35 80 80

angelique.ribas@getyooz.com