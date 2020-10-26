Grand View Research Collaborates With Cannyx Markets, To Deliver World-class Cannabinoid Industry Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand View Research, a leading US-based market research provider and Cannyx Corporation Ltd, owner of Cannyx Markets an online real-time trading venue and market data service platform for organic and non-GMO certified hemp and non-medicinal based cannabinoids, have announced a collaboration that will create a world-class Cannabinoid Intelligence Platform, providing unprecedented access to real-time data, market intelligence, and analysis covering all aspects of the industry.

Collaboration will see Grand View Research become the official knowledge partner for Cannyx Markets' cannabinoid real-time trading venue and market data service platform

The collaboration will deliver a cutting-edge knowledge and business intelligence platform

The result being a world-class Cannabinoid Intelligence Platform providing fully-integrated access to deep sector-specific intelligence, nuanced market reports and forecasts, exclusive analysis, and real-time news.

The collaboration will see Grand View Research become the official knowledge partner for the Cannyx Markets platform, providing users with access to one of the most comprehensive libraries of cannabinoid market datasets, analysis and industry reports, currently available.

Given the highly regulated nature of the cannabinoid industry, along with the growing global implications of operating within the sector, the ability to access accurate, up-to-date market intelligence and data is rapidly becoming a critical factor for market participants.

The collaboration will deliver a cutting-edge knowledge and business intelligence platform combining data from Grand View Research's extensive library of cannabinoid industry market intelligence with Cannyx Markets trading platform, which provides users with access to the best cannabinoid commodities execution performance metrics currently available. The result being a world-class Cannabinoid Intelligence Platform providing fully-integrated access to deep sector-specific intelligence, nuanced market reports and forecasts, exclusive analysis, and real-time news.

As a gold standard Market platform, Cannyx Markets is designed to deliver the highest professional trading standards and strict oversight into market surveillance, intelligence, compliance, and risk management and, at the same time, meet all regulatory and ethical standards. Users benefit from professional tools that help manage; price risks, compliance, supply chain resilience, and improve the marketing of physical products to a global buyer community.

Globally renowned, Grand View Research is a highly trusted provider of market research, with a market-leading library of reports covering the global cannabinoid industry that is relied upon by companies and organisations around the word.

The company's Grand View Compass is a best-in-class market research database designed to help business leaders navigate dynamic and uncharted territory. Trusted by the world's premiere academic institutions and companies, Compass is a flexible, business intelligence dashboard that provides real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and access to customized reports that can be configured to aid in any style of analysis and strategic planning.

Swayam Dash, MD & Co-Founder of Grand View Research, says, "We are excited about this partnership. Cannyx's business model is unique and is designed to deliver indispensable insights to all stakeholders in the Cannabis industry. The future of this industry is promising, and with rapidly intensifying competition, access to market & trading data is imperative."

"The timing of this collaboration is perfect. Countries are now opening their markets and legalizing cannabis products, and this has created an immense amount of opportunities for investors, producers & distributors. The market is nascent and does not have a centralized knowledge platform. I am optimistic that our platform will provide vital support to industry participants."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a renowned knowledge partner," comments Mahesh Jayanarayan, CEO & Founder of Cannyx Markets. "The combination of our real-time cannabinoid commodities transaction data alongside Grand View Research's respected market analytics provides an extremely powerful offering for users of our Cannyx Markets platform."

"Accurate and relevant market intelligence is critical for anyone looking to achieve a competitive edge in the rapidly expanding cannabinoid industry and through this partnership we are building Cannyx Markets into the number-one intelligence solution, that will provide our users with unparalleled insights into the nuances of this dynamic industry."

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

More information at www.grandviewresearch.com

About Cannyx Corporation Ltd

Cannyx Corporation Ltd operates Cannyx Markets an online real-time trading venue and Market data service platform which provides real time pricing, global market data and analytics in Organic and non-GMO certified Hemp and Non-Medicinal based Cannabinoids. Cannyx Markets participants can trade securely, underpinned by cutting edge Track & Trace and blockchain technology.

At the heart of the Cannyx Markets is the collective strength of knowledge and expertise of its founders.

Their Banking, brokerage, commodity trading, MTF and business and enterprise technology experience together with years of running private and public companies with astute and uncompromising business acumen. Every one of them has had work experience in some of the top tier institutions in the world.

More information at https://cannyxmarkets.com

Contacts:

For Grand View Research:

Swayam Dash - MD & Co-Founder of Grand View Research

swayam@grandviewresearch.com

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

For Cannyx Markets:

Mahesh Jayanarayan - CEO & Founder of Cannyx Markets

Mahesh@cannyxmarkets.com

Phone: +44-330-113-0900

