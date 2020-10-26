Totalmobile, the UK's leading Field Service Management (FSM) software provider, today announces that after five successful years in partnership with Horizon Capital, it has secured a major investment from Bowmark Capital LLP to accelerate its investment in R&D, organic growth and further acquisitions.

After a number of transformative years which have seen Totalmobile transition to a Software as a Services (SaaS) business model, significantly increase revenues (of which 70% are now recurring) and complete four highly successful, complementary product acquisitions, Totalmobile has established itself as the leading independent provider of FSM software in the UK. Now with over 700 customers and 250,000 mobile-workforce users, Totalmobile's technology is used to increase field-based, workforce capacity, deliver operational cost savings, enhance compliance assurance and improve end-customer service quality in the Public Services (Government, Local Authorities, Health and Emergency Services), Property, Facilities Management, Transport and Infrastructure markets.

The business recently reported a growth of 70% in FY2019 and has continued to perform strongly during FY2020, forecasting £26M of revenues to December FY2020, despite the Global Pandemic.

Totalmobile's new partnership with Bowmark Capital provides significant new capital for further investment which will enable Totalmobile to accelerate its already significant growth and realise its ambitious future plans, under the leadership of CEO, Jim Darragh. With additional investment focused on R&D, sales and marketing and larger-scale acquisitions, Totalmobile aims to continue to establish itself as the UK market leader by entering new verticals and enhancing its already highly acknowledged FSM product offering.

Bowmark Capital is a leading private equity firm that specialises in UK growth companies. Bowmark's investment marks an exit for Horizon Capital LLP, which, very successfully, has supported and guided Totalmobile's transformation since its investment in the company in 2015.

Jim Darragh, CEO, Totalmobile commented, "I am nothing more than proud and delighted to have led Totalmobile over the past four years and to see our great team of people build, deliver, expand, and evolve the business into the market-leader it is today. We still have a significant runway ahead of us, and to have attracted such a significant investment from one of the UK's most well-respected private equity firms Bowmark Capital validates my pride and excitement for the future. Four years ago we set out to become the leaders in our market, known for our incredible products, dedicated people and a clear strategy of growing both organically and via acquisitions. We now sit as the undisputed, premium provider of Field Service Management software in the UK. I would like to thank Horizon Capital for all the support that they have provided to help us reach this stage. Now we turn our attention towards what promises to be an exciting future as we grow Totalmobile into a World-leading organisation."

Mark Rogerson, Chairman, Totalmobile commented, "The evolution of Totalmobile from a small, founder-owned business some five years ago, to being one of the UK's fastest growing, profitable and complete end-to-end FSM software solutions, can go down as one of UK PLC's best business and innovation success stories. In all aspects, Jim and the team have excelled through clear thinking, great people and delivering product and customer excellence. The future potential of the global FSM market is unbounded and given macro-economic conditions, this can only develop further and that is very exciting for everyone with Bowmark Capital now alongside us. During our journey, Horizon Capital has been an outstanding and supportive investor, and we would all like to thank them for their support. None of these new investment processes would be possible without the support of our advisors: Deloitte, Pinsent Mason, Graph Strategy and Burness Paul who we thank also for their outstanding support".

Bowmark partner Stephen Delaney said: "We have followed Totalmobile's progress for a number of years and been highly impressed by the evolution of its business model, its innovation and leadership, and its strong record of recurring revenue growth. We believe the company is uniquely positioned to capitalise on increasing customer demand in the field services market, and are delighted to have the opportunity to support Jim Darragh and the team in the next stage of growth, as they build on their considerable achievements to date."

Jeremy Hand, Chairman, Horizon Capital commented, "It's been an absolute pleasure working alongside Jim, Mark and the wider Totalmobile team over the past few years. We're delighted to have helped guide the business through a complete transformation into one of the UK's leading software businesses and wish everyone well on the next stage of the journey"

About Totalmobile

Totalmobile is a leading innovator in field service management and mobile workforce software solutions, that enable organisations to maximise the potential of their mobile workforce, providing them with a real competitive advantage, and customers with a great experience.

By aiding the capturing, management and processing of mobile worker and asset data at every stage of delivery, Totalmobile's customers generate cost efficiencies, increase the capacity of their workforce, assure compliance with standards, and increase the consistency of their service.

With a comprehensive product suite that includes mobile working, dynamic scheduling, IoT enabled job creation, job management, lone worker, rostering and business analytics, Totalmobile provides field service management organisations with all they require to drive improvements in process and deliver transformational benefits.

About Bowmark Capital

Bowmark Capital is a leading private equity investment firm specialising in UK mid-market companies. Founded in 1997, Bowmark manages and advises funds totalling approximately £1.5 billion on behalf of a blue chip investor base including public pension funds, insurance companies and financial institutions from the UK, US and Continental Europe. The Bowmark team has extensive experience of investing in growth companies and has supported businesses in a range of industries including business services, financial services, media, technology, consumer and leisure, education and training, and healthcare. Bowmark's philosophy is to be a creative and supportive investor, backing experienced management teams to build world class businesses.

Bowmark Capital LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About Horizon Capital

Horizon Capital is a private equity investor specialising in technology and business services. The firm was established by senior investment professionals who identified a significant market opportunity to invest in businesses in these sectors valued up to £50m.

The partnership prides itself on its approach to helping business owners and managers realise their ambitions. Buy and build is at the heart of every Horizon Capital investment and the firm is a market leader in supporting companies pursuing this strategy.

Horizon Capital has a proven track record in generating premium returns on investments. The unprecedented growth it delivers in its portfolio companies has been underpinned by deep and long-term investor relationships that span across two decades.

