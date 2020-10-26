

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business sentiment weakened in October, reports said citing survey data from ifo Institute on Monday.



The business climate index fell to 92.7 in October from revised 93.2 in September. The reading was below economists' forecast of 93.0.



Assessment of current situation as well as expectations deteriorated in October.



The current conditions indicator dropped unexpectedly to 90.3 from 89.2 a month ago. The expected level was 89.8.



The expectations indicator came in at 95.0. The score was forecast to fall to 96.5 from September's initially estimated 97.7.



