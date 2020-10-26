IGSA And IAGR Announce Collaboration For Effective And Efficient Gaming Regulation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first for both organizations and a leap forward for the gaming industry, the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) and the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) have created a collaboration aimed at maximizing opportunities for effective and efficient gaming regulation.

The initiative will focus on two key priorities over the coming year:

Discussion and information exchange concerning known and emerging issues impacting regulatory policy and practice

Identifying opportunities to leverage standards and technology to advance efficient and effective gaming regulation

Announcing the initiative, IGSA President Mr. Peter DeRaedt said, "IGSA is the single technology standards setting organization in the gaming industry. We strongly believe that collective dialogue with regulatory authorities on an international level is crucial to enhance regulatory oversight while driving efficiencies for operators and suppliers. Our collaboration with IAGR is an enormous step forward towards the betterment of the gaming industry as a whole. Our organization is very excited about the opportunities this new collaboration presents."

IAGR President Mr. Mabutho Zwane said, "As regulators, we recognize that dialogue with industry is fundamental to both understand the sector and make informed decisions which can advance efficient and effective gambling regulation. This is particularly important at this time where there is opportunity to leverage technology to drive innovation in regulatory practice."

As leading voices within the global gaming industry, IGSA and IAGR look forward to the outcomes of this collaboration over the next 12 months and building on this initiative over time. Members of both organizations, as well as the broader gaming industry, can keep abreast of this exciting new initiative by becoming a member of IGSA or by signing up to the IGSA Mailing List.

IGSA is the forum for technological innovation in the gaming industry. Since 1998 the organization has been providing unbiased industry advice and support. IGSA seeks to pioneer cutting-edge and innovative solutions for the global gaming industry.

IAGR consists of representatives from gaming regulatory organizations throughout the world. IAGR's mission is to advance the effectiveness and efficiency of gaming regulation.

ABOUT IGSA

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical professional organization in the Global Gaming Industry dedicated to the advancement of standards and protocols.

Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership, the IGSA ensures they enjoy a unique strategic advantage.

IGSA is the Industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross sectorial visibility and reach.

IGSA boasts a prestigious platinum level membership including industry icons: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Microgaming Software Systems, LTD.; NOVOMATIC AG; Playtech; Scientific Games International (SGMS).

For a complete list of IGSA Members and for information on becoming a member, visit www.IGSA.org.

CONTACT:

Peter DeRaedt / President International Gaming Standards Association +1.775.846.4422 / pdr@gamingstandards.com Paul Speirs-Hernandez / President Steinbeck Communications +1.702.413.4278 / paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080132/IGSA_Logo.jpg