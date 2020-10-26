Stabilis Energy Announces Name Change to Stabilis Solutions

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Stabilis Energy, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (OTCQX:SLNG) today announced the Company has changed its name to Stabilis Solutions, Inc. The name change was approved at the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and is part of a broader rebranding effort underway at the Company.

"We believe the name 'Stabilis Solutions' better reflects the value proposition that we offer our customers." said Jim Reddinger, President and CEO of Stabilis. "Stabilis Solutions provides our customers with complete distributed natural gas fuel and power solutions throughout North America. Our solutions allow our customers to transition to natural gas to reduce fuel costs and improve their environmental footprint, and we believe these natural gas solutions will be critical partners to renewable energy sources as the world transitions to more sustainable and less carbon-intensive sources of energy."

As part of its rebranding the Company has recently launched a redesigned website at www.stabilis-solutions.com.

The Company's common stock commenced trading under the name Stabilis Solutions, Inc. on October 19, 2020. The Company's ticker symbol, "SLNG" and CUSIP number will not change. Outstanding stock certificates of Stabilis Energy, Inc. will now represent the same number of shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc.

About Stabilis

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis has safely delivered over 200 million gallons of LNG through more than 20,000 truck deliveries during its 15-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG as a fuel source in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG as an alternative to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com .

