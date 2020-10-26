

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark retail sales fell for the third straight month in September, figures from the Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent monthly in September, same as seen in the previous month.



Sales of clothing and other goods declined 3.9 percent monthly in September. Sales of food and grocery, and other consumables decreased by 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, retail sales grew 4.2 percent in September, following a 2.1 percent increase in August.



In the third quarter, retail sales rose 1.8 percent compared to the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de