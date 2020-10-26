

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased in October, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 75.4 percent in October from 74.6 percent in September.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 74.9 percent in October from 74.3 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 108.1 in October from 105.3 in September.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 109.7 in October from 105.7 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

