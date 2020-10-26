The "Timber Frame Construction Market Research Analysis UK 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Published in Q1 2020 with revised data sets considering the impact of Brexit on 31st January 2020, this sixth edition report represents a comprehensive and strategic review of the UK timber frame housebuilding and non-residential construction market in 2020.

The report offers statistically valid, reliable and vital market intelligence based on financial data from more than 80% of the UK timber frame industry.

Written for timber frame manufacturers, product suppliers, distributors and contractors, the report is available immediately in a variety of formats for use in your market intelligence reports, presentations and is designed for sharing with colleagues. 80+ market size charts and 100 company financial charts provide more detail in an easy to follow format.

This report is essential reading for any company active in the UK timber frame housebuilding or construction industry and enables the reader to undertake an in-depth review of the timber frame market competitive environment in order to develop marketing plans, long term business strategy or simply to identify market opportunities and increase sales.

The 'Ultimate Pack' option further enables companies to identify sales leads and grow sales quickly with the optional 1,600+ house builders and property developers mailing list with 800+ housebuilder emails database.

The 220+ Page Timber Frame Housebuilding Construction Market Report Includes:-

UK Timber Frame Market Value Volume 2014-2024

Timber Frame Product Mix, Market Sizes Trends 2014-2024

End Use Sector Mix for Timber Frame 2014-2024

Share by UK Country, Private Social Housing, Region House Type

1 Page Profile for 100+ Timber Frame Suppliers, Turnover Profit Estimates Rankings for Each Company

Timber Frame Suppliers Industry Structure

SWOT PEST, Growth Prospects, Brexit Analysis, Opportunities, Positive Negative Influences, Future Prospects

Optional 1,600 Housebuilders Property Developers Mailing List with 800+ Emails

This report is based on manufacturers input and the last 3 years of financial data from 100 timber frame suppliers representing more than 80% of the UK market in 2020.

This quantitative data was supported by research from a wide range of secondary sources including websites, Companies House, HM Government, trade journals, HM Revenue Customs, credit reference agencies, industry commentators and our own experience of researching this market for more than a decade.

Timber Frame Market Size Trend Overview 2014-2024 Provided For:-

Timber Frame Private Housebuilding Market

Timber Frame Social New Housing Market

Timber Frame Non-Domestic Construction

Modern Methods of Construction Market (MMC)

UK Self Build Market

Total UK Housebuilding Market

Timber House Building Product Mix, Market Sizes Trends 2014-2024 Provided For:-

Post Beam

Open Panel

Closed Panel

Volumetric

Hybrid

SIPS

Timber Frame House Type (detached, semi, terraced, bungalow etc)

End Use Market Size Trends 2014-2024 Provided For:-

Social Housing

Private Housing (& by home type)

Education

Health Offices Retail Leisure

Industrial

Infrastructure

Misc Others

