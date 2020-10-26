

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and The Dentists Supply Company (TDSC) announced Monday the completion of the agreement to form a new entity to better serve state dental association members with an online-only option for purchasing dental supplies. Financial terms were not disclosed.



TDSC.com, Powered by Henry Schein, is now live and will continue to offer everyday low pricing for dental practices that prefer an online ordering experience. The agreement was announced on October 14, 2020.



Henry Schein is now the majority owner of the new entity, with the California Dental Association (CDA) retaining an interest in the newly formed operating company, called TDSC, Inc. TDSC is expected to be neutral to Henry Schein's 2020 earnings per diluted share and accretive thereafter.



Launched in 2017 by CDA, TDSC serves members of all 50 state dental associations with an everyday low-price, online-only option for purchasing dental supplies. Any member of a state dental association is eligible to purchase on TDSC.com, Powered by Henry Schein.



