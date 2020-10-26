What Does It Take to Commission a New Server Room or Data Centre? Critical Power Supplies Releases Free White Paper

Designing a new data centre facility and commissioning it to ensure optimal system performance is a massive undertaking.

There are a huge number of technical components, specifications, and testing requirements to handle. And each step of the process, from neatly organising cables to conducting integrated systems testing, requires near-flawless attention to detail.

When meticulously executed, however, you can count on a reliable data centre and better system performance throughout the facility's lifecycle. Let's dive into what it takes to make this happen.

Designing a reliable data centre - what's required?

Whether your organisation needs a small, one-room setup or a large data centre, the fundamental requirements are the same. A data centre needs the appropriate amount of space, a system to regulate the environment, adequate security, a reliable power supply, fire suppression, and networking equipment, in addition to the servers.

Once the physical infrastructure has been assembled and installed during the implementation phase, commissioning can begin. After that, the data centre staff are formally trained to ensure they have all the information necessary for operating the data centre.

During all the equipment and systems testing, information is compiled for the trending reports and systems operations manuals. These documents are created for the data centre operations team, so they have resources to help with operations, troubleshooting, and incident resolution once the data centre is live. These documents can include:

The commissioning process also entails several phases of site preparation and testing.

