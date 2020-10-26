Resverlogix Corp: A Second Publication Shortlists Resverlogix Clinical Candidate Apabetalone for its Potential COVID-19 Effectiveness Including Reducing Cytokine Storms

Medicine in Drug Discovery Publication Explores Combination Protein Therapeutics, Including BET Inhibitors, in Preventing Severe Organ Damage from COVID-19 and Reviews Potential Treatments

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2020, has been prominently featured in a recent article, titled: "Protein-driven mechanism of multiorgan damage inCOVID-19", in the peer-reviewed journal Medicine in Drug Discovery.



The publication can be viewed using the following LINK.

"Significantly, this is the second peer-reviewed article to highlight apabetalone, the link between BET proteins - the exact target of apabetalone - and COVID-19," said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. "Of the many therapies discussed in the article, apabetalone is highlighted as a potential treatment for multiorgan damage caused by COVID-19 due to its safety profile and target. The publication suggests the case for apabetalone as a safe, potential COVID-19 therapeutic. We look forward to providing additional data on the effects of apabetalone on COVID-19 infection in our upcoming American Heart Association presentation on November 13, 2020."

Publication Highlights and DiscussionsInclude:

The two most frequently mentioned causes of multiorgan damage produced by SARS-CoV-2 (known as COVID-19) are: (i) the direct viral toxicity and (ii) cytokine-release syndrome, or cytokine storm, leading to multiorgan damage

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) damage has been found to involve several organs / systems, such as neurologic, renal, hepatic, gastrointestinal, hematologic, cardiac, endocrine and dermatological, representing some key areas that apabetalone has already shown clinical benefits towards

Among the key vulnerable proteins with roles in multiple organs and tissues were BET protein family members (key targets of apabetalone)

As a direct inhibitor of BET proteins with the potential to beneficially impact inflammation, the authors propose apabetalone as a safe therapeutic with the high likelihood of efficacy against COVID-19

Program Update:

As previously announced, an articlepublished on March 23, 2020 revealed the interaction between SARS-CoV-2, resulting in multiple partnerships, and in parallel initiated preclinical research efforts in-house to further characterize and investigate apabetalone efficacy against COVID-19 infection. From our own studies we have found that beyond the role of BET proteins in viral replication, apabetalone was shown to inhibit expression of Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the receptor utilized by the novel coronavirus to enter human cells. Apabetalone is an investigational, phase 3 clinical candidate with safety data in more than 4,000 subjects. Additional details from these multiple programs are expected to be presented in the coming few months.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation - for a major cardiovascular indication - to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

Follow us on:

Twitter: @Resverlogix_RVX

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/resverlogix-corp-/ (https://www.linkedin.com/company/resverlogix-corp-/)

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@resverlogix.com

Phone: 403-254-9252

Or visit our website: www.resverlogix.com

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the timing of providing additional data on the effects of apabetalone on COVID-19 infection and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.