Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2020) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a research collaboration with The Ohio State University ("OSU") for BioVaxys' SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate. OSU is a leading global academic research institute in the fight against SARS-CoV-2, with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center ("OSUWMC") also recently selected as a site for SARS2 multicenter clinical trials.

The objective of this research collaboration, which will be the first between BioVaxys and OSU, is to study neutralizing antibodies generated against live SARS-CoV-2 virus by BVX-0320, BioVaxys' SARS-CoV-2 candidate, which is currently in preclinical development. Recent interim results from its ongoing preclinical study of BXV-0320 showed a good emerging tolerability profile with no observed side effects or noteworthy clinical observations.

The research collaboration is being led by virologists and immunologists Linda Saif, Ph.D., Distinguished University Professor, and Associate Professor Qiuhong Wang, Bachelor of Medicine (China), both from OSU's Food Animal Health Research Program, Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC), College of Food, Agricultural, & Environmental Sciences. Dr. Saif is a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, was a lead consultant to the World Health Organization during the 2003 SARS outbreak, and her laboratory is a WHO International Reference Lab for Animal coronaviruses in the SARS/NIH BEI network. Dr. Saif has assisted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to better understand SARS to prevent or control future pandemic threats.

Dr. Wang's research focus is on coronaviruses, including diagnosis of viral infections, molecular epidemiology, molecular characterization of new viruses, propagation of enteric viruses in cell culture, molecular mechanisms of cell culture adaptation and attenuation, interspecies transmission of viruses between human and animals, and the development of attenuated vaccines using reverse genetics approaches.

"Neutralizing antibodies against live SARS-CoV-2 are functional antibodies that neutralize virus infectivity by preventing virus infection of host cells. The generation of neutralizing antibodies after vaccination is a critical indicator of protective immunity," said Dr. Wang.

Kenneth Kovan, President and Chief Operating Officer of BioVaxys said, "We are excited to enter this first research collaboration with OSU. With their research interests, decades of experience working on coronaviruses, and an ability to study live SARS-CoV-2 virus in a Level 3 biological containment laboratory (BL3), Dr. Saif and Dr. Wang have the extensive knowledge in the virology, and specifically the SARS-2 fields, that we can learn from."

In addition to BXV-0320 for SARS-CoV-2, BioVaxys's pipeline includes BVX-0918A, an IND-stage haptenized cancer cell vaccine for treating late stage ovarian cancer. BioVaxys has developed its vaccine technology platforms based on the established immunological concept that modifying proteins-with simple chemicals called haptens makes them more visible to the immune system. The process of haptenization "teaches" a patient's immune system to recognize and make target proteins more 'visible' as foreign, thereby stimulating an immune response. BioVaxys antiviral approach entails haptenizing those SAR-CoV-2 viral proteins that are critical to the ability of the virus to bind to and enter human cells.

