Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 23-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 242.86p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 235.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue 236.08p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16