CONTAKT LLC: Contakt World to Present at COVID Testing & Tracing Breakthroughs Virtual Investor Forum

Chief Executive Officer Justin Beck to Present at COVID Testing & Tracing Breakthroughs Investor Webinar on October 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Contakt LLC, subsidiary of Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing the contact tracing process, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the COVID Testing & Tracing Breakthroughs One2One Virtual Investor Forum, hosted by Proactive Investors on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Justin Beck, Chief Executive Officer of Contakt World, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation followed by a question and answer session during the event as follows:

COVID Testing & Tracing Breakthroughs Virtual Investor Forum

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/register/event_details/291

The presentation is available for public viewing at the webcast link above. For more information on the event, please visit ProactiveInvestors.com or contact a Proactive representative.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a data technology company innovating the contact tracing process, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable contact tracing and health surveillance system globally. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, next-gen data integrations and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

