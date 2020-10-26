Deepak Agarwal on How to Align Your Business with a Philanthropic Passion

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / As consumers are increasingly aware of the charitable work that brands are doing, it is more important now than ever to tie your business to a philanthropic mission. Whether it is taking a stand for a social justice issue or a partnership with a local charitable organization, companies that demonstrate and act on their commitment to better their communities are more likely to have financial successes and grow their consumer base to reliable, fanatic ambassadors of their brand.

Deepak Agarwal, a c-suite executive and entrepreneur, understands the importance of aligning your business with philanthropic work. "While most are in business to make a profit, leaders and entrepreneurs have the opportunity and responsibility to leverage their success for the improvement of the world around them," explained Deepak Agarwal. "Ensuring that a broader purpose is core to your brand can both energize and inspire employees and drive affinity and preference amongst consumers."

Below, Deepak Agarwal shares a few tips on how to align your business' mission and goals with a philanthropic passion.

Choose an organization that means something to you

Meet with your top-level leadership team or trusted advisors to determine what kind of organization is the best fit for your business. The organization you choose does not have to be directly related to the products or services your business offers. That being said, alignment with a philanthropy that is in the same industry as your business does offer a certain synergy that may allow customers to easily connect the two.

"When choosing which organization to support, think about both your overall business goals as well as your personal passions," says Deepak Agarwal. "It is less about the actual organization and more about taking measurable action and making a positive impact."

Throughout his career, Deepak Agarwal has been drawn to the mission of economic empowerment. Over the years, he has partnered with philanthropic organizations like World Vision and Vitamin Angels to support over a million children in the fight against world hunger.

Don't just donate money

There are many ways by which a company can contribute to a charitable cause. Whether it is by promotion of the organization on the business' large platform or by encouraging employees to donate their time and volunteer, making a tangible contribution is key.

"While many organizations do need monetary donations to continue operations, they also need physical support such as volunteers, product donations, or branded merchandise," says DeepakAgarwal. "On top of donating money, donate your and your employees' time to make a substantial and lasting impact in building out the capacities of nonprofits."

Partner with the organization

Another great way of making a meaningful impact is by creating a strategic partnership with your charity of choice. Through a partnership, both entities will cross-promote one another and have a mutually beneficial relationship. It will help to increase visibility for both your organization and the charity and broaden the pool of contacts and relationships available for further collaborations and support.

"In addition to providing one-way support to them, partnering with an organization can allow your company to receive benefits and visibility as well. This can demonstrate to potential consumers that your business cares about the greater community and is not full of empty promises."

