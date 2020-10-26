

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Orca Bay Foods, LLC recalled about 4,450 pounds of Trader Joe's brand Gluten Free Battered Halibut products for undeclared wheat and milk allergens, according to a statement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



The action was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Wheat and Milk was distributed in packaging, but the presence of the allergens was not revealed on the label.



The recall involves 356 cases of 10 oz. retail carton boxes containing 'Trader Joe's Battered Halibut' with lot code 537312620 and a best if used by date of November 5, 20210.



The company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The FDA warned that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



The product was sold in Trader Joe's stores across 19 U.S. states - Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.



Orca Bay Foods urged consumers who have purchased the recalled product to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In a similar recall in late September, GHSW, LLC had called back 1512 units of Trader Joe's Southwest Style Sweet Potato Sauté Bowl citing undeclared milk and egg allergens in the dressing. The dressing was located in a pouch found inside the clear 21.5 oz. Bowl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

