Company recognized for meeting employee wellbeing benchmarks around physical and mental health, financial security, teamwork and work-life balance

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company in the UK and has also been awarded the "Excellence in Wellbeing" recognition and achieved a top 20 ranking in the 2020 Best Workplaces In Tech for medium sized companies. Being a caring, supportive employer is integral to Rimini Street's culture and the Great Place to Work Certification and Best Workplaces In Tech ranking highlights trust and engagement levels among employees showing they have a consistently positive experience at Rimini Street. The Excellence in Wellbeing recognition benchmarks employee wellbeing against the physical, psychological, social and financial aspects of working life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005039/en/

Rimini Street UK Earns Designation as Great Place to Work-Certified Company in 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the Excellence in Wellbeing recognition process, a cross-section of Rimini Street's UK employees were surveyed on their attitudes to key parameters around their work environment, the way the Company addressed their physical and mental health, financial security, how employees interacted with one another and the work-life balance and sense of fulfilment they achieved working for the Company. Employees scored Rimini Street highly across the board, particularly in areas such as work environment, interpersonal relationships between employees and sense of fulfilment, and the level of autonomy, meaning and personal growth employees felt they were able to achieve.

"We congratulate Rimini Street on achieving their Certification and Excellence in Wellbeing recognition," said Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK. "Organizations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business, gain their employees' trust and in turn are truly able to build great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results."

UK's Best Workplaces in Tech ranks companies based on their understanding of the importance of trust, collaboration and innovation, as well as building a culture where people feel valued and committed to achieving organizational goals. Rimini Street is being recognized as its employees feel a strong sense of trust, camaraderie and fairness in the workplace, as well as acknowledging Rimini Street consistently provides employees with an innovative and productive environment, whether working remotely at home or in the office.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified and to have been awarded the Excellence in Wellbeingrecognition," said Mark Armstrong, general manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Rimini Street. "We are very committed to looking after our employees, helping them achieve work-life balance and rewarding careers in a highly collaborative team environment. Our business is dependent on our people, so prioritizing their well-being ensures we have a happier, more contented team ready to make a real difference for our customers."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and have used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work UK helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified organizations, as well as the acclaimed UK's Best Workplaces, UK's Best Workplaces for Women and UK's Best Workplaces in Tech lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a truly great place to work.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. More than 3,500 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may," "should," "would," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "continue," "future," "will," "expect," "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration of and economic, operational and financial impacts on Rimini Street's business of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt Rimini Street's business or that of its current and prospective clients, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; Rimini Street's need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and Rimini Street's ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in Rimini Street's growth initiatives; the sufficiency of Rimini Street's cash and cash equivalents to meet its liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of Rimini Street's outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of Rimini Street's recently introduced products and services, including its Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services Rimini Street expects to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street's management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; and those risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2020 and as updated from time to time by other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

2020 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. "Rimini Street" is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005039/en/

Contacts:

Michelle McGlocklin

Rimini Street, Inc.

+1 925 523-8414

mmcglocklin@riministreet.com