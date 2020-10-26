Seoul hosts 5th Seoul Brand Global Forum live-streamed with Simon Anholt, Guy Sorman, and Jacques Attali attending

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that it will host the fifth "Seoul Brand Global Forum" under the theme of "SEOUL Initiative-The Future of City Leadership" at SEOUL ON, the city's studio dedicated to video conferences, on October 28.

The forum is organized to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the launch of Seoul's city brand, "I· SEOUL·U." In consideration of the COVID-19 situation, it will be live-streamed without spectators. With the central theme of "SEOUL Initiative," Seoul's global leadership and vision to proactively lead the city brand's future in a new global era will be discussed during the forum.

The forum consists of three sessions. The first session of "Pioneer Initiative" will be attended by world-renowned scholars, including Simon Anholt, the creator of the "nation brand" term; Guy Sorman, a globally acclaimed critic of culture and civilization; and economist Jacques Attali. They will exchange their insights into global cities' new aspects and roles changed according to the passing of time.

During the second session of "Healing Initiative," alternative pop band LEENALCHI is expected to present rhythmical performances in the background of typographies. Their performances are expected to give comfort and hope to all people in the world as well as Seoul citizens who are suffering from "Corona Blue," a new term to express depression and lethargy due to self-isolation and social distancing.

The third session "Paradigm Initiative" will be participated by Director-General Park Jin-Young of Public Communications at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Professor Rim Hye-bin of Industrial Psychology at Kwangwoon University, Professor Jeon Jong-woo of Communication at Dankook University, and Kim Joo-ho, former vice-chairman of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. They will make presentations and discussions to explore the future direction of Seoul's city brand.

The forum can be viewed on Seoul's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/seoulcityofficial) from 2 p.m. on October 28. More information about the forum can be found at the official website (www.seoulbrandforum.or.kr).

Director-General Park Jin-Young said, "This year's forum is meaningful in that Seoul will take the initiative in discussing the future of city brands in line with the new global trend brought by the pandemic." He added, "Seoul will seek various directions with initiatives so as to continue its reputation in terms of the city brand in the upcoming new global era."

