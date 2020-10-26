Anzeige
Neonode and Japan Aerospace Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement

Japan Aerospace currently engaged in contactless self check-in and self-service bag drop trials with Japan Airlines (JAL)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) and Japan Aerospace Corp. have signed a value-added reseller agreement whereby Japan Aerospace will develop contactless self-service kiosks with Neonode's touch sensor modules to customers in Japan. Japan Aerospace has already created contactless self check-in and self-service bag drop terminals for Japan Airlines (JAL). These contactless terminals have been undergoing trials at Tokyo's Haneda airport during October.

"Japan Aerospace has a history of more than 60 years delivering premium, unique services to the Japanese aerospace market. As Japan Aerospace expands its offering of new value-added engineering and technical services, we think they are an excellent partner," said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode. "We are excited to work with the Japan Aerospace team and customers in Japan to offer superior contactless solutions into many new applications."

Hiroshi Kuramae, President & CEO of Japan Aerospace Corp., added, "Our corporate mission is to provide qualified and unique services that enhance safety, comfort and affordability in social infrastructure and Japanese skies. We believe Neonode's unique technology is the right choice for us to enable contactless solutions in response to customer needs."

© 2020 PR Newswire
