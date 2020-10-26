IntraBio Inc.: Professor Michael Strupp Receives the 2020 Galenus-von-Pergamon Award

OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / IntraBio Inc announced today that their Chief Clinician and Co-Founding Scientist Professor Michael Strupp MD, FRCP, FAAN, FANA, FEAN received the 2020 "Galenus-von-Pergamon" Basic Research Award for his groundbreaking work on a new therapeutic principle for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs).

The Basic Research Galenus-von-Pergamon Award is granted to an individual or team for their outstanding scientific achievements in the understanding and advancement of pharmacological research. Professor Strupp received the 2020 Award for his clinical and pre-clinical work with N-Acetyl-Leucine. This was done in close collaboration with Prof. Frances Platt, Dr. Ecem Kaya, Dr. Grant Churchill, Prof. Antony Galione and others from the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Oxford, UK as well as Dr. Tatiana Bremova-Ertl, now Department of Neurology at the University of Bern, CH.

N-acetyl-L-leucine (IB1001) is being developed by IntraBio as a novel treatment for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases and LSDs. IntraBio was founded to develop new therapeutic principles for LSDs, and Professor Strupp's and his colleagues' research serves as the scientific basis for their platform. Three multinational clinical trials with IB1001 are ongoing for Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC, positive data recently reported), GM2 Gangliosidosis (Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff Disease), and Ataxia Telangiectasia (A-T).

"We are very pleased to congratulate Michael Strupp and his team on his well-deserved award for his innovative research and development of IB1001," said IntraBio's Chairman Mallory Factor. "We are encouraged by the international scientific community's recognition of Professor Strupp's scientific breakthrough with IB1001 and are committed to moving forward to bring this treatment to the patients who suffer from these rare and devastating diseases."

IntraBio recently reported positive data from its multinational clinical trial with IB1001 for the treatment of NPC, where IB1001 demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms, functioning, and quality of life in both primary and secondary endpoints for both pediatric and adult patients with NPC.

About Professor Michael Strupp, MD, FRCP, FANA, FEAN

Professor Strupp is a Scientific Co-Founder of IntraBio Inc, and a Professor at the Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich, Germany in the Department of Neurology and German Centre for Vertigo and Balance Disorders. He has authored 407 PubMed listed papers (h-index 75; i-10 index 269) and five books. He is Joint Chief Editor of the Journal of Neurology, Editor in Chief of Frontiers of Neuro-otology, and Section Editor of F1000.

About IB1001

IB1001, N-acetyl-L-leucine, is an orally administered modified amino acid. In vivo studies have identified N-acetyl-L-leucine to be the active isomer of N-acetyl-DL-leucine and can restore neuronal function and protect against/delay disease progression in multiple neurological circuits of the brain. The mechanism of N-acetyl-L-leucine is known to be multi-modal, including altered glucose and antioxidant metabolism, reduced lysosomal storage, and the reduction of neuroinflammation in the cerebellum, leading to the attenuation of cell death.

IntraBio has received Orphan Drug Designations for Acetyl-Leucine from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission for the treatment of NPC, GM2, A-T, and Spinocerebellar Ataxias (40+ subtypes). In addition, Acetyl-Leucine has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for NPC, GM2, and A-T, and Fast Track Designations for NPC and GM2 by the US FDA.

About IB1001 Clinical Trials

Clinical Study IB1001-201 (NCT03759639) is a multinational clinical trial evaluating IB1001 for both the symptomatic and neuroprotective, disease-modifying treatment for adult and pediatric patients with NPC. Patients aged 6 years and older were enrolled at trial sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union.

In addition to Clinical Study IB1001-201, IntraBio is completing parallel multinational clinical trials with IB1001 for the treatment of GM2 Gangliosidosis (Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff disease; NCT03759665) and Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T; NCT03759678). IntraBio is also preparing to initiate clinical trials of IB1001 for other rare and neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical needs.

About IntraBio

IntraBio Inc is a biopharmaceutical company with a late-stage drug pipeline including novel treatments for common and rare neurodegenerative diseases. IntraBio's platform technologies result from decades of research and investment at premier universities and institutions worldwide. Its clinical programs leverage the expertise in lysosomal function and intracellular calcium signaling of its scientific founders from the University of Oxford and the University of Munich.

IntraBio's management team and consultants have a successful track record of drug development in the USA and Europe. IntraBio's team translates innovative scientific research in the fields of lysosomal biology, autophagy, and neurology into novel drugs for a broad spectrum of genetic and neurodegenerative diseases so to significantly improve the lives of patients and their families.

IntraBio Inc is a US corporation with its principal operations in Oxford, United Kingdom.

