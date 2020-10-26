FIA Smart Driving Challenge 2020 Starts Today

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIA Smart Driving Challenge Season 2020, the global challenge to encourage and reward smart driving restart today, on 26 October. In partnership with Enerfy, the initiative invites motorists across the world to participate in a challenge encouraging them to adopt smarter, safer, and eco-friendlier driving behaviors.

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (SDC), which is supported by FIA Member Clubs across the world, is this year free and open to all motorists and all types of cars (electric, hybrid or fuel), intending to reward the safest and most efficient drivers. The Enerfy AI powers the challenge; an AI that in real-time analyses, all aspects of driving behaviour to encourage safer and eco-friendlier behaviour on the road.

The first season of the FIA SDC started 2019 and was organized around 14 heats, each of them a calendar week long. Due to COVID-19 and restrictions, this season is somewhat different. The challenge starts the 26 October and consists of 4 heats followed by a final. The final will not take place at a specific geographical event; instead, it will be run digitally.

The challenge is run in conjunction with Swedish tech company Greater Than, providing the underlying AI technology Enerfy and the FIA Smart Driving Challenge app. Enerfy uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to evaluate driving patterns in real-time during the competition. The AI platform compares these patterns to a database that has 750 billion unique driving situations, based on analyses of over 130 billion kilometres of driving. It can instantly identify when a participant has been driving safely, sustainably and smartly. The platform uses these comparisons to calculate a driving score to determine both the individual and team rankings of the challenge. With this method, drivers collect points with every drive over one kilometre during each of the four heats.

Global Race

FIA Clubs across the world are strongly supporting the FIA initiative to reward the world's smartest driver. When joining the challenge, participants have to choose a team led by one of 22 racing stars from around the globe including Jutta Kleinschmidt, Petter Solberg and Sebastian Ogier. During the season, these team leaders give them tips and incitements to improve their smart driving skills.

Dakar Rally champion Jutta Kleinschmidt, who is one of the team leaders, said: "The FIA Smart Driving Challenge not only helps you drive more economically but is a great way to contribute towards environment preservation. It's an exciting competition that teaches you as you drive, making you safer and smarter on the roads."

Eye on the Prize

During last year season, the challenge was joined by motorists worldwide drilled down to eight finalists competed in a sweaty final in Paris December 2019, where Sweden's Anders Lindström, member of the Kungliga Automobil Klubben (KAK), was announced as the winner and earned the title The World Smartest Driver 2019.Motorists can find registration for the 2020 FIA Smart Driving challenge can be found here. Entrants registering the challenge gain free access for the 2020 season. Download for the app is available on both iOS and Android.

Contact: info@fiasmartdrivingchallenge.com

About FIA Smart Driving Challenge

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (SDC) is a worldwide competition that rewards smart, safe and eco-friendly driving. The challenge was created by the FIA to encourage and challenge everyday motorists to adopt smarter, cleaner and safer driving behaviour.

Equipped with a smartphone app connected to a digital platform, regular motorists can compete to become the world's smartest driver by using their car.

