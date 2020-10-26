

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys (ANSS) has agreed to acquire Analytical Graphics, Inc., a provider of mission-driven simulation, modeling, testing and analysis software for aerospace, defense and intelligence applications. The purchase price for the acquisition is $700 million, of which 67% of the consideration will be paid in cash and 33% will be paid through the issuance of Ansys common stock.



'Ansys' acquisition of AGI will help drive our strategy of making simulation pervasive from the smallest component now through a customer's entire mission. It will also expand the use of simulation in the key aerospace sector, where the stakes can be at their highest levels,' said Ajei Gopal, CEO of Ansys.



Ansys expects the deal will add $75 million to $85 million of non-GAAP revenue to its 2021 results and will be modestly accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share.



