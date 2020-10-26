Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Kurschance in dieser Woche: Jetzt den größten Markt direkt vor den Füßen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.10.2020 | 14:40
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters documents stories of Global Photographers' COVID-19 Observation

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By October 22, the world saw 41 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the WHO official website. Among them 8.65 million cases were found in the US.

Photographers around the world are exploring and telling real stories related to the pandemic through their lens.

Duan Wei, a photo journalist from China Pictorial, stayed in Wuhan for more than two months with a group of four, capturing the moments of how doctors and nurses work on the frontline.

"I think it's a chance for them to communicate with each other," said Duan. "They had little time to rest."

He was also covering the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, but what he saw in Wuhan was even more stunning to him, as he said "you can't see where the danger is."

Ashraf Fawzy, an Egyptian photographer, captured the scene of a little girl sitting on a luggage, waiting to go through quarantine inspection. She is a refugee from Kuwait.

This video was produced by China Matters. It documents different stories of three photographers from China, Egypt and South Korea, who were dedicated to demonstrating people's real life from different areas in the world through their lens.

Contact: Li Siwei
Tel: 008610-68996566

E-mail: lisiwei5125@gmail.com
Facebook: https://business.facebook.com/watch/?v=313395346373930
YouTube: https://youtu.be/8u2VvqX3n3c

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

China Matters Logo (PRNewsfoto/China Matters)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.