The International Window Film Association: How Window Film May Benefit Your Home Before Winter Arrives

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Professionally installed window films offer a high-tech and cost-effective way to help control energy use by reducing heating and cooling costs, delivering safety benefits, and protecting the skin and eyes and furnishings, states the nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA).

"Before harsh winter weather arrives, this is an opportune time to get in touch with a local window film dealer or installer to obtain more information about window film for your home or office," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. The IWFA website offers a free business locator.

Smith listed 10 surprising ways window film can benefit your home or office:

Similar benefits of replacement windows for less cost. Depending on the type of film installed and how demanding the job is, most window films can be professionally installed for $5 to 11 per square foot , or about one-tenth the cost of a replacement window.

Reduced heating and cooling costs. Up to one-third of a home's heating and cooling costs can be lost through glass windows. Window film may reject up to 80 percent of solar heat from passing through glass and some films can also help to retain room heat in the winter months.

Stay safer and more secure. Accidents and storms could happen at any time, possibly causing glass breakage and the resulting glass shards to scatter in the home. Most window films and more specifically, safety and security window films, may help reduce the risk of injury by holding glass fragments together after breakage occurs. Security window films also may discourage or hinder intruders from gaining easy entry by breaking glass in an entry door or lower window.

Protect furniture, floors, and your family. All quality window films block 99 percent of the sun's harmful UV rays that lead to fading of furnishings and floors and damage to the skin and eyes. Untreated windows may only block 25% of UV rays, so window film helps keep skin and eyes much more protected than window glass alone.

Accommodate all window sizes, shapes, and location. From quarter round windows to slider doors to bays, no window is too challenging for professionally trained installers to take on.

Long lasting window film. In truth, quality window films may last as long as the energy saving value of costly replacement windows, at minimum 10-15 years and often many years beyond that. Consumers should always ask to see the warranty for the window film being installed. Some building codes specify window films be warranted by the manufacturer for a minimum 15-year lifespan.

Deliver customization and privacy. Window film comes in a number of shades and colors. By choosing the right level of visible light transmittance (VLT) for your environment, you can enhance the look of your home and even increase privacy without the losing your view, if so desired.

Get "Go Green" perks. The IRS offers tax credits for window film and window film may qualify for local utility rebates. The federal tax credit is available for up to 10% of the documented amount paid for qualified nonbusiness residential energy efficiency improvements installed during 2019 and this year through December 31, 2020, for a total credit limit of $500.

Reduce construction waste. By installing window film rather than removing and replacing windows outright, you preserve the window frame and casement so that these materials don't have to be discarded.

Performance ratings. Window film performance has been validated by key third party groups.

More than 300 films have been certified by the NFRC (National Fenestration Rating Council), verifying their energy performance. For safety and security window film there are numerous health and safety standards and norms that window films adhere to, including human impact, breaksafe characteristics, burglary intrusion, and bomb blast and fire safety.

Working with a professional installer offers additional benefits that can ensure a proper fit and a warranty that meets your expectations, as well as help you choose the right window film for your needs.

