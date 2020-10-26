



SHANGHAI, Oct 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - CyberVein, the next generation big data and analytics company, announced another major technological breakthrough during its Third Anniversary and a Re-branding Conference in Shanghai today. The technology company has piloted the first-of-a-kind decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) issuance platform, entitled CROSS.With Data Analytics and Valuation Engine (DAVE), which enables data-driven and technology companies to utilize their resources more efficiently, the CyberVein team unveiled CROSS' NFT auction functionality during the Renaissance Conference - a celebration of CyberVein's three-year-long journey of technological achievements."During the last three years, CyberVein has continued to develop new technologies, built and tested new solutions, and created a whole ecosystem with our partners," stated Jerry Ning, CyberVein's China Operations Director, who's covering the company's activities. He continued: "We are also ever-grateful for our international communities' support, who stood by us since 2017."CyberVein's Cutting-Edge TechnologyThe unveiling of CROSS - the world's first big data-backed NFT issuance platform will garner support from DAVE's ecosystem, as more partner companies and foundations are set to join the alliance in the coming months. CROSS' unique value proposition lies within its decentralized NFT issuance and trading capabilities. The platform sports a full-category financial derivatives option, combining the best of both, Centralized Finance and Decentralized Finance (CeFi+DeFi) worlds. As such, CyberVein's CROSS platform's main objective is to make data more valuable.In turn, DAVE Alliance sets to integrate blockchain companies, which work with other adjacent technologies, like big data, Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, and cloud computing, in a bid to create efficiencies. CyberVein will combine the two initiatives by creating a pool of resources with the DAVE engine while underwriting transactions through the CROSS platform's NFT issuance."While DAVE combines our existing technologies - directed acyclic graph (DAG), cloud Computing Power GPU, Federated Learning, and PISR Database, yet we are also keen to collaborate with other technology companies," stated Jack Ge, CyberVein's Global Ambassador. Ge said: "We look forward to achieving even greater things at scale in 2021. Together with our partners, we can make data truly valuable."About CyberVeinCyberVein was founded in Singapore CV Technology Foundation in 2017. It is focusing on the enterprise-level blockchain and big-data customized services. CyberVein is building a new smart city based on ubiquitous connection, digital platform, and omnipresent intelligence to promote the integrated linkage effect of learning, research, finance, industry, and politics.