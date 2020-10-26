Marioli Sterling Speaks Out on Career in Social Work

Marioli Sterling was recently featured in an exclusive interview

FOREST HILLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Marioli Sterling shared what she has learned throughout her career in social work. She also shared how she respects everyone in the field that she has met, as they have acted as role models and are dedicated to their work.

Marioli Sterling was a foster care caseworker and holds a Master's degree in Social Work from Fordham University. She also worked as a program supervisor then as the program director of a child welfare preventative program, helping families with minor children at risk of foster care placement.

In the interview, Marioli Sterling shared how she got interested in the field of social work when representatives from the Child Welfare Administration (now known as the NYC Administration for Children's Services) came to explain the position of social workers at Baruch College, where Sterling was studying at the time. This encouraged her to get involved.

She also explained how it is vital for social workers to maintain a healthy work-life balance, as they cannot care for others if they are not taking care of themselves.

"Social workers need to recognize how they respond to stressors and know techniques for stress reduction. Social workers must have an understanding of secondary trauma and compassion fatigue," said Marioli Sterling.

Finally, she left readers with some advice.

"Being a social worker is extremely rewarding and does not prevent social workers from excelling at work while at the same time having a fulfilled personal life," she said.

About Marioli Sterling

Born in Panama, Marioli Sterling came to the United States when she was four-years-old. When Marioli graduated from high school, her mother had obtained American citizenship and sent her to New York to attend college. Marioli decided to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Finance at Baruch College. She soon realized that she was not a business-oriented person and decided to major in Public Administration instead. Shortly after graduating, she worked as a foster care caseworker for several years before attending Fordham University to pursue and obtain a Master's degree in Social Work. She interned at a dual diagnosed facility for teens and at nursing home/rehabilitation facilities, mentoring teenage girls. She has also worked at a child welfare crisis respite program. For 19 years, Marioli Sterling worked at a child welfare preventative program as the program supervisor and then as the program director.

