Findit, Inc. Selected by Virtual Class Services, Inc. Owner of ClassWorx.com to Build Website

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTCPINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been selected by Virtual Class Services, Inc. to build out the website ClassWorx.com. Findit's President and CEO, Raymond Firth, is also the President of Virtual Class Services, Inc. The Board of Directors of both companies include Raymond Firth and Thomas Powers.

ClassWorx.com is currently under development by Findit, Inc. Instructors can join ClassWorx.com and begin setting up their ClassWorx profile. In addition to joining, ClassWorx currently has several other pages that are live but still under construction. The site is planning to offer virtual classes via Zoom (Nasdaq ZM) and payments via Stripe.

Findit is also in the process of setting up Findit Sites for ClassWorx. Visit ClassWorx on Findit under one of their Findit Sites at findit.com/classworx.

The videos in this release are part of the services.

ClassWorx has also engaged Findit, Inc. to provide online marketing services that include video production, content creation, social sharing, and Search Engine Optimization.

Virtual Class Services, Inc. was offering a Private Placement to raise up to $250,000.00 at $1.00 per share of common stock. Findit, Inc. has purchased $10,000.00 of the private placement.

About Virtual Class Services

Virtual Class Services, Inc. ("VCSI" or the "Company"), a Colorado corporation doing business as ClassWorx ("Company or "ClassWorx"), is a Georgia-based provider of an internet-based, global network-directory of Instructors utilizing video conferencing platforms to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company will connect Instructors, both independent and those affiliated within organizations, with individual and group class participants utilizing proprietary technologies and methodologies to maximize the virtual class experiences and the efficiencies of the remote delivery modes of instruction.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

