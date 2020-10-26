Anzeige
Montag, 26.10.2020
26.10.2020 | 15:20
Aaron Eichler Launches Website

MINNETONKA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Aaron Eichler has launched his own personal website to highlight his expertise and expand his professional network.

Aaron Eichler is the founder and managing partner of Strategic Consulting in Minneapolis.

With extensive experience in strategic business consulting, Aaron Eichler has been working for more than two decades in areas that include: business, relationship management, strategic financing, and operational improvement.

The website provides a summary of Aaron Eichler's personal and professional history, with details about his education, his career experience, and some of his hobbies and other personal interests.

The site not only introduces visitors to Aaron Eichler but also provides an opportunity for professionals to connect with him through his LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

For more information, please visit http://www.aaron-eichler.com/.

About Aaron Eichler

After graduating from the Bachelor of Economics program at Macalester College in Saint Paul (MN) in 1998 and from the Master of Business Administration program at University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management shortly thereafter, Aaron Eichler went on to hold leadership positions with both Prudential and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. From that point onwards, Aaron Eichler swiftly built a name for himself in the field of strategic business consulting in Minnesota, becoming a highly respected manager and leader. In 2017, Eichler founded Strategic Consulting, for which he continues to serve as the managing partner.

CONTACT:

Aaron Eichler
eichler01@outlook.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/aaron-eichler/

SOURCE: Aaron Eichler



