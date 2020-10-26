On July 22, 2020, the shares in Prime Living AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On October 14, 2020, the observation status for the Company's class B preference shares was updated with reference to the Company's application for delisting of its class B preference shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also approved the application and decided to delist the class B preference shares in the Company, with last day of trading on October 30, 2020. Today, October 26, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that it has entered into a merger agreement under which the Company will acquire all of the shares in Studentbostäder i Sverige AB. According to the press release the transaction is conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market states that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the ordinary shares (PRIME, ISIN code SE0006422309, order book ID 110385) and the preference shares (PRIME PREF B, ISIN code SE0006422317, order book ID 105127 and PRIME PREF C, ISIN code SE0013647054, order book ID 196716) of Prime Living AB (publ). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB