Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika banki hf. 2 Org. no: 540502-2930 3 LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 Issue Information 4 Symbol KVB 20 01 (Ticker) 5 ISIN code IS0000032373 6 CFI code DBVUCR 7 FISN númer KVIKA BANKI/VAR BD 20231026 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued 5.000.000.000 amount 10 Total amount 0 previously issued 11 Amount issued 1.500.000.000 at this time 12 Denomination 20.000.000 in CSD 13 Listed on Yes Nasdaq Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization Bullet Bond type 15 Amortization N/A type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if N/A other 18 Issue date October 26, 2020 19 First ordinary October 26, 2023 installment date 20 Total number 1 of installments 21 Installment N/A frequency 22 Maturity date October 26, 2023 23 Interest rate REIBOR 1M 24 Floating REIBOR 1M interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating N/A interest rate, if other 26 Premium 0,85% 27 Simple/compoun N/A d interest 28 Simple/compoun Simple d, if other 29 Day count ACT/360 convention 30 Day count N/A convention, if other 31 Interest from October 26, 2020 date 32 First ordinary November 26, 2020 coupon date 33 Coupon 12 frequency 34 Total number 36 of coupon payments 35 If irregular N/A cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / Clean Price clean price Clean Price Full nominal Quote 37 If payment Yes date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index N/A 40 Daily index or NA monthly index 41 Daily index or N/A monthly index, if other 42 Base index N/A value 43 Index base N/A date Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating No (rating agency, date) ------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional An exercise notice for the Investor Put may be delivered to information the Issuer at any time during the maturity of the Securities with immediate effect. Beginning on the date that an exercise notice has been delivered to the Issuer, an eight-month period will pass until settlement of the Securities can take place. Settlement will take place on the next interest payment date immediately following the 8-month period, where the Securities may be redeemed at 99.25% of the of the Specified Denomination. Admission to Trading 49 Registered at Yes CSD 50 Securities Nasdaq CSD Iceland depository 51 Date of October 23, 2020 Application for Admission to Trading 52 Date of October 23, 2020 Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of October 27, 2020 admission to trading 54 Order book ID KVB_20_01 55 Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List ICE Bank bonds population name 58 Static No volatility guards 59 Dynamic No volatility guards 60 MiFIR BOND - Bonds identifier 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond