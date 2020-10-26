omni:us, the insurance claims AI solution provider, welcomes Antonio Derossi as a member of the omni:us Senior Executive Advisory board.

Mr. Derossi, with 20+ years of experience in various roles across insurance, consulting, and venture capital, will function as a key advisor on go-to-market and product optimization strategies for the North American and European insurance markets.

omni:us seeks to fortify its position as global pioneer of insurance claims transformation with the expert support of Mr. Derossi. Both parties see automation as a defining element of future claims management systems.

Mr. Derossi's understanding of the intricacies of the American and European insurance space will support increased market penetration for the Berlin-based omni:us. He will also act as an effective liaison to insurance companies, solution providers and consulting partners across both continents.

Derossi was born in Trieste, Italy. He holds a Laurea degree in physics from Trieste University, and an advanced degree in electromagnetic sciences from Roma University.

Derossi has worked as the insurance-focused managing partner at Propeller, a venture and advisory firm based in San Francisco and has previously served as COO of Allianz owned subsidary Fireman's Fund and as COO of Allianz CEEMA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), where he was responsible for IT, operations, claims, and strategic direction. Before that, he worked at McKinsey and Accenture.

omni:us Chief Operations Officer Martin Micko said: "With Mr. Derossi's support we have the great opportunity to rethink entire processes in insurance, ultimately with the goal of disrupting the industry"

Mr. Derossi said: "I am excited to join omni:us in its journey. The pragmatic and business driven approach, combined with leading edge AI technology, has truly the potential to be a gamechanger for Insurance Operations."

About omni:us

omni:us is an Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) provider for cognitive claims management. Built on a fully data-driven approach, omni:us transforms the way insurers interact with their insured parties. It provides all the necessary tools and information to make fast, transparent and empathetic claims decisions, whilst improving operational efficiency and reducing loss adjustment expenses.

The company is headquartered in Berlin, with a research partnership in Barcelona and representations in France and the US.

omnius.com

