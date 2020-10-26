NOTICE, 26 OCTOBER 2020 SHARES INCAP OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Incap Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 27 October 2020. Trading code: ICP1V ISIN code: FI0009006407 Orderbook id: 24279 Ratio: 3:1 (One subscription right given for each three shares, one subscription right entitles to subscribe for one share) Subscription price: EUR 7,50 / share Subscription period: 2 November 2020 - 16 November 2020 First day of trading without right to share issue: 27 October 2020 Record date: 28 October 2020 The orderbook ICP1V (id 24279) will be flushed on 26 October 2020 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260