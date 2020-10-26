Technavio has been monitoring the gas masks market, operating under the energy industry. The latest report on gas masks market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 10.70 billion, at a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Inc., RPB Safety LLC, RSG Safety BV, and Sundstrom Safety Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Demand from the manufacturing industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the need for regular maintenance might hamper the market growth.

Gas Masks Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gas Masks Market is segmented as below:

Product Disposable Respirators PAPR SAR SCBA

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Based on geographic segmentation, over 35% of the market growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the disposable respirators segment led the growth under the product segments. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.

Gas Masks Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gas masks market report covers the following areas:

Gas Masks Market Size

Gas Masks Market Trends

Gas Masks Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing awareness driven by on-site training as one of the prime reasons driving the Gas Masks Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Gas Masks Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist gas masks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gas masks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas masks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas masks market, vendors

