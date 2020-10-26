Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2020

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $4.4 million for the first nine months of 2020 and $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has loan production offices in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.
Key Highlights:
- Net income increased 20% for the first nine months of 2020 to $4,446,000, compared to $3,706,000 for the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to mortgage banking activities.
- Sales of $111.8 million residential mortgages generated $3.4 million of noninterest income in the first nine months of 2020, compared to $672,000 on $27.4 million of sales in the first nine months of 2019.
- Net loans increased 23.4% in the first nine months of 2020 to $435.1 million.
- The Bank supported 563 borrowers with SBA's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, for a total of $35.9 million on September 30, 2020.
- Total assets increased 27.8% to $604.7 million. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $385.6 million on September 30, 2020.
- Total deposits increased 37.8% to $486.4 million.
- Allowance for loan losses was 1.25% of loans.
Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "I am very pleased to report the Bank remained open during the entire stay-at-home orders in the State of Michigan. Although Bank branch lobbies were operating under an appointment-only system, we successfully served all our customer needs during the height of the COVID pandemic. The Bank's technology investments over the past few years well prepared the Bank for full service, using drive-thru, night deposit, Telebank, Internet, mobile banking, and remote deposit. The Bank had a strong first half, led by mortgage banking activities. The Bank provided $2.1 million to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) under GAAP with an incurred loss model. This increase in ALLL addresses the growth in total loans and COVID-impacted industries, such as hotel loans. The Bank has proactively deferred loan payments for several affected borrowers, and most of those have resumed normal payments and are current. Many of these borrowers have indicated they believe they will be able to handle a short-term interruption to service. Many have also utilized the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program to assist their business. The Bank was able to assist 563 borrowers in obtaining PPP loans, introducing some new commercial clients to the Bank. The Bank has already realized strong deposit growth from these new customers, as well as from existing depositors. Overall credit quality has remained strong. The Bank constantly analyzes the loan portfolio and economic conditions in our market area to determine the extent of required allocations for unidentified loan losses. Appropriate adjustments are realized every quarter, as market conditions change."
Nine months ended September 30, 2020 vs. nine months ended September 30, 2019 - Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.4 million, or $2.10 per share, compared to $3.7 million, or $1.76 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.41% in the first nine months of 2020 from 4.00% in the first nine months of 2019.
Net interest income increased to $12.9 million in 2020 from $11.9 million in 2019. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $1.2 million to $14.0 million. Total interest income increased $1.2 million to $15.7 million, and interest expense only increased $242,000 to $2.7 million.
The Company provided $2.1 million to the allowance for loan losses in the first nine months of 2020, compared to $215,000 in the same period of 2019. Net charge-offs were $100,000 in 2020 and $56,000 in 2019.
Noninterest income was $6.8 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared to $3.9 million in the first nine months of 2019. Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $2.7 million, to $3.4 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $111.8 million in 2020, compared to $27.4 million in 2019. Investment brokerage commission income also increased 13% in 2020 to $1.1 million in 2020 from $948,000 in 2019. The Bank also realized $157,000 gain on sale of securities in 2020, compared to $4,000 in 2019.
Noninterest expense was $12.3 million in 2020, compared to $11.3 million 2019. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $580,000, or 8.3%.
Three months ended September 30, 2020 vs. three months ended September 30, 2019 - Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1,583,000, or $0.75 per share, compared to net income of $1,367,000, or $0.65 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.35% in the third quarter of 2020 from 3.99% in the third quarter of 2019.
Net interest income increased to $4.6 million in 2020 from $4.1 million in 2019. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $509,000 to $4.9 million. Total interest income increased $534,000 to $5.5 million in 2020, and interest expense only increased $28,000 to $896,000 in 2020.
The Company provided $947,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $102,000 in the same quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were $37,000 in 2020 and $56,000 in 2019.
Noninterest income was $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $1.2 million, to $1.5 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $41.9 million in 2020, compared to $14.9 million in 2019.
Noninterest expense was $4.4 million in 2020, compared to $3.8 million 2019. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $398,000, or 18.2%.
Total assets increased to $604.8 million on September 30, 2020 from $473.4 million on December 31, 2019, primarily in loans. Loans increased $82.5 million from December 31, 2019, primarily in commercial nonmortgage loans, commercial real estate loans and residential mortgages. At September 30, 2020, the Bank had $35.1 million of PPP loans.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank deferred payments for 222 loans with total March 31, 2020 balances of $85.3 million. Of those loans, the following table shows their status as of September 30, 2020.
Status
|Number
|Balance
|Percentage of total loans
Continuing accommodations:
Extended deferment
|9
|$
|29,440
|6.766
|%
Within original deferment
|14
|3,340
|0.768
|%
Repayment plan-30 days past due
|2
|591
|0.136
|%
Repayment plan-current
|9
|631
|0.145
|%
Total in continuing accommodations
|34
|$
|34,002
|7.815
|%
Full payments resumed-current
|177
|45,273
|10.406
|%
Paid off
|11
|0
|0.000
|%
Total deferrals
|222
|$
|79,276
|18.221
|%
The primary loan segment with continuing payment deferments is hotel loans, a component of commercial real estate loans. The Bank has thoroughly analyzed this segment, evaluating it with stress testing of cashflow, loan-to-value ratios, and historical occupancy. Bank staff also interviewed all of the hotel borrowers on their mitigation plans. We remain confident this portfolio can withstand the recent decline in revenue and is positioned to recover.
Interest-bearing deposits increased to $366.4 million on September 30, 2020 from $263.2 million on December 31, 2019. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, increased $49.4 million in the first nine months of 2020, to $65.3 million on September 30, 2020. In the same period, borrowings decreased $8.5 million to $61.5 million.
Total equity was $45.2 million on September 30, 2020, compared to $43.6 million on December 31, 2019. The regular quarterly dividend was increased in the first nine months of 2020 to a record-high $0.16 per share. Book value per share was $21.33 ($17.61 tangible) on September 30, 2020.
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Sept. 30,
2020
Dec. 31,
2019
|ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
|$
|9,947
|$
|13,301
Other short-term investments
|20,011
|9,896
Total cash and cash equivalents
|29,958
|23,197
Interest-earning deposits in banks
|1,979
|2,720
Securities - available for sale
|76,131
|55,850
Securities - held to maturity
|-
|-
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|4,917
|3,612
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|15,944
|2,977
Loans, net of allowance of $5,424 and $3,451
|435,089
|352,531
Premises and equipment, net
|11,215
|9,367
Goodwill
|5,834
|5,834
Core deposit intangibles
|86
|113
Originated mortgage servicing rights
|1,959
|1,112
Real estate owned
|404
|193
Bank-owned life insurance
|11,017
|10,797
Accrued interest receivable
|2,675
|1,610
Other assets
|7,569
|3,458
Total assets
|$
|604,777
|$
|473,371
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
|$
|120,043
|$
|89,747
Interest-bearing
|366,368
|263,189
Total deposits
|486,411
|352,936
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|61,500
|70,000
Accrued interest payable
|473
|438
Other liabilities
|11,159
|6,425
Total liabilities
|559,543
|429,799
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding - 0 shares
|-
|-
Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding 2,121,041 shares at Sept. 30, 2020 and 2,113,591 shares at December 31, 2019
|2,121
|2,114
Additional paid-in capital
|8,009
|7,893
Retained earnings
|37,620
|34,190
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,516
|)
|(625
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|45,234
|43,572
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|604,777
|$
|473,371
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended Sept. 30,
|2020
|2019
Interest income
Loans
|$
|4,927
|$
|4,419
Investment securities:
Taxable
|243
|291
Tax-exempt
|140
|204
Dividends
|216
|79
Total interest income
|5,526
|4,993
Interest expense
Deposits
|596
|525
Borrowed funds
|300
|343
Total interest expense
|896
|868
Net interest income
|4,630
|4,125
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|947
|102
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
|3,683
|4,023
Noninterest income:
Service charges and other fees
|308
|321
Interchange income
|278
|239
Investment brokerage commission income
|391
|336
Mortgage banking activities
|1,469
|266
Trust fee income
|69
|101
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
|74
|73
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned
|1
|(1
|)
Gain on sale of securities
|-
|4
Other income
|30
|37
Total noninterest income
|2,620
|1,376
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
|2,688
|2,290
Occupancy and equipment
|555
|544
Interchange expenses
|111
|102
Data processing
|226
|186
Professional services
|76
|66
Real estate owned expense
|7
|8
Advertising
|84
|99
FDIC premiums
|58
|(47
|)
Other expenses
|577
|515
Total noninterest expenses
|4,382
|3,763
Income before income tax expense
|1,921
|1,635
Income tax expense
|338
|268
Net income
|$
|1,583
|$
|1,367
Earnings per share
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.65
Dividends per share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.15
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,
|2020
|2019
Interest income
Loans
|$
|14,015
|$
|12,775
Investment securities:
Taxable
|732
|830
Tax-exempt
|534
|640
Dividends
|390
|178
Total interest income
|15,671
|14,423
Interest expense
Deposits
|1,597
|1,539
Borrowed funds
|1,129
|945
Total interest expense
|2,726
|2,484
Net interest income
|12,945
|11,939
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|2,072
|215
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
|10,873
|11,774
Noninterest income:
Service charges and other fees
|903
|958
Interchange income
|709
|652
Investment brokerage commission income
|1,075
|948
Mortgage banking activities
|3,367
|672
Trust fee income
|270
|358
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
|220
|207
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned
|(1
|)
|60
Gain on sale of securities
|157
|4
Other income
|66
|90
Total noninterest income
|6,766
|3,949
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
|7,535
|6,955
Occupancy and equipment
|1,564
|1,492
Interchange expenses
|310
|289
Data processing
|647
|579
Professional services
|261
|246
Real estate owned expense
|10
|16
Advertising
|211
|234
FDIC premiums
|143
|42
Other expenses
|1,611
|1,433
Total noninterest expenses
|12,292
|11,286
Income before income tax expense
|5,347
|4,387
Income tax expense
|901
|681
Net income
|$
|4,446
|$
|3,706
Earnings per share
|$
|2.10
|$
|1.76
Dividends per share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.45
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended Sept. 30,
|2020
|2019
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|121,273
|$
|92,947
Average interest-bearing deposits
|329,256
|263,058
Average total assets
|601,750
|458,587
Total risk-weighted assets
|385,612
|322,774
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
|44,576
|41,723
Average total assets
|601,859
|458,660
Total risk-weighted assets
|385,714
|322,829
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
|1.05
|%
|1.18
|%
Return on average equity
|14.13
|%
|13.00
|%
Net interest margin
|3.31
|%
|3.92
|%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
|3.35
|%
|3.99
|%
|Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,
|2020
|2019
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|105,759
|$
|85,565
Average interest-bearing deposits
|300,474
|265,200
Average total assets
|560,909
|446,657
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
|43,736
|41,289
Average total assets
|561,013
|446,773
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|1.22
|%
Return on average equity
|13.58
|%
|11.91
|%
Net interest margin
|3.36
|%
|3.93
|%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
|3.41
|%
|4.00
|%
