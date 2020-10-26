Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2020

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $4.4 million for the first nine months of 2020 and $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has loan production offices in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

Net income increased 20% for the first nine months of 2020 to $4,446,000, compared to $3,706,000 for the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to mortgage banking activities.

Sales of $111.8 million residential mortgages generated $3.4 million of noninterest income in the first nine months of 2020, compared to $672,000 on $27.4 million of sales in the first nine months of 2019.

Net loans increased 23.4% in the first nine months of 2020 to $435.1 million.

The Bank supported 563 borrowers with SBA's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, for a total of $35.9 million on September 30, 2020.

Total assets increased 27.8% to $604.7 million. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $385.6 million on September 30, 2020.

Total deposits increased 37.8% to $486.4 million.

Allowance for loan losses was 1.25% of loans.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "I am very pleased to report the Bank remained open during the entire stay-at-home orders in the State of Michigan. Although Bank branch lobbies were operating under an appointment-only system, we successfully served all our customer needs during the height of the COVID pandemic. The Bank's technology investments over the past few years well prepared the Bank for full service, using drive-thru, night deposit, Telebank, Internet, mobile banking, and remote deposit. The Bank had a strong first half, led by mortgage banking activities. The Bank provided $2.1 million to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) under GAAP with an incurred loss model. This increase in ALLL addresses the growth in total loans and COVID-impacted industries, such as hotel loans. The Bank has proactively deferred loan payments for several affected borrowers, and most of those have resumed normal payments and are current. Many of these borrowers have indicated they believe they will be able to handle a short-term interruption to service. Many have also utilized the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program to assist their business. The Bank was able to assist 563 borrowers in obtaining PPP loans, introducing some new commercial clients to the Bank. The Bank has already realized strong deposit growth from these new customers, as well as from existing depositors. Overall credit quality has remained strong. The Bank constantly analyzes the loan portfolio and economic conditions in our market area to determine the extent of required allocations for unidentified loan losses. Appropriate adjustments are realized every quarter, as market conditions change."

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 vs. nine months ended September 30, 2019 - Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.4 million, or $2.10 per share, compared to $3.7 million, or $1.76 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.41% in the first nine months of 2020 from 4.00% in the first nine months of 2019.

Net interest income increased to $12.9 million in 2020 from $11.9 million in 2019. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $1.2 million to $14.0 million. Total interest income increased $1.2 million to $15.7 million, and interest expense only increased $242,000 to $2.7 million.

The Company provided $2.1 million to the allowance for loan losses in the first nine months of 2020, compared to $215,000 in the same period of 2019. Net charge-offs were $100,000 in 2020 and $56,000 in 2019.

Noninterest income was $6.8 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared to $3.9 million in the first nine months of 2019. Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $2.7 million, to $3.4 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $111.8 million in 2020, compared to $27.4 million in 2019. Investment brokerage commission income also increased 13% in 2020 to $1.1 million in 2020 from $948,000 in 2019. The Bank also realized $157,000 gain on sale of securities in 2020, compared to $4,000 in 2019.

Noninterest expense was $12.3 million in 2020, compared to $11.3 million 2019. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $580,000, or 8.3%.

Three months ended September 30, 2020 vs. three months ended September 30, 2019 - Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1,583,000, or $0.75 per share, compared to net income of $1,367,000, or $0.65 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.35% in the third quarter of 2020 from 3.99% in the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest income increased to $4.6 million in 2020 from $4.1 million in 2019. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $509,000 to $4.9 million. Total interest income increased $534,000 to $5.5 million in 2020, and interest expense only increased $28,000 to $896,000 in 2020.

The Company provided $947,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $102,000 in the same quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were $37,000 in 2020 and $56,000 in 2019.

Noninterest income was $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $1.2 million, to $1.5 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $41.9 million in 2020, compared to $14.9 million in 2019.

Noninterest expense was $4.4 million in 2020, compared to $3.8 million 2019. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $398,000, or 18.2%.

Total assets increased to $604.8 million on September 30, 2020 from $473.4 million on December 31, 2019, primarily in loans. Loans increased $82.5 million from December 31, 2019, primarily in commercial nonmortgage loans, commercial real estate loans and residential mortgages. At September 30, 2020, the Bank had $35.1 million of PPP loans.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank deferred payments for 222 loans with total March 31, 2020 balances of $85.3 million. Of those loans, the following table shows their status as of September 30, 2020.

Status Number Balance Percentage of total loans Continuing accommodations: Extended deferment 9 $ 29,440 6.766 % Within original deferment 14 3,340 0.768 % Repayment plan-30 days past due 2 591 0.136 % Repayment plan-current 9 631 0.145 % Total in continuing accommodations 34 $ 34,002 7.815 % Full payments resumed-current 177 45,273 10.406 % Paid off 11 0 0.000 % Total deferrals 222 $ 79,276 18.221 %

The primary loan segment with continuing payment deferments is hotel loans, a component of commercial real estate loans. The Bank has thoroughly analyzed this segment, evaluating it with stress testing of cashflow, loan-to-value ratios, and historical occupancy. Bank staff also interviewed all of the hotel borrowers on their mitigation plans. We remain confident this portfolio can withstand the recent decline in revenue and is positioned to recover.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $366.4 million on September 30, 2020 from $263.2 million on December 31, 2019. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, increased $49.4 million in the first nine months of 2020, to $65.3 million on September 30, 2020. In the same period, borrowings decreased $8.5 million to $61.5 million.

Total equity was $45.2 million on September 30, 2020, compared to $43.6 million on December 31, 2019. The regular quarterly dividend was increased in the first nine months of 2020 to a record-high $0.16 per share. Book value per share was $21.33 ($17.61 tangible) on September 30, 2020.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgisbank.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Sept. 30,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,947 $ 13,301 Other short-term investments 20,011 9,896 Total cash and cash equivalents 29,958 23,197 Interest-earning deposits in banks 1,979 2,720 Securities - available for sale 76,131 55,850 Securities - held to maturity - - Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,917 3,612 Loans held for sale, at fair value 15,944 2,977 Loans, net of allowance of $5,424 and $3,451 435,089 352,531 Premises and equipment, net 11,215 9,367 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 86 113 Originated mortgage servicing rights 1,959 1,112 Real estate owned 404 193 Bank-owned life insurance 11,017 10,797 Accrued interest receivable 2,675 1,610 Other assets 7,569 3,458 Total assets $ 604,777 $ 473,371 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 120,043 $ 89,747 Interest-bearing 366,368 263,189 Total deposits 486,411 352,936 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 61,500 70,000 Accrued interest payable 473 438 Other liabilities 11,159 6,425 Total liabilities 559,543 429,799 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding - 0 shares - - Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,121,041 shares at Sept. 30, 2020 and 2,113,591 shares at December 31, 2019 2,121 2,114 Additional paid-in capital 8,009 7,893 Retained earnings 37,620 34,190 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,516 ) (625 ) Total stockholders' equity 45,234 43,572 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 604,777 $ 473,371

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2020 2019 Interest income Loans $ 4,927 $ 4,419 Investment securities: Taxable 243 291 Tax-exempt 140 204 Dividends 216 79 Total interest income 5,526 4,993 Interest expense Deposits 596 525 Borrowed funds 300 343 Total interest expense 896 868 Net interest income 4,630 4,125 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 947 102 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 3,683 4,023 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 308 321 Interchange income 278 239 Investment brokerage commission income 391 336 Mortgage banking activities 1,469 266 Trust fee income 69 101 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 74 73 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 1 (1 ) Gain on sale of securities - 4 Other income 30 37 Total noninterest income 2,620 1,376 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 2,688 2,290 Occupancy and equipment 555 544 Interchange expenses 111 102 Data processing 226 186 Professional services 76 66 Real estate owned expense 7 8 Advertising 84 99 FDIC premiums 58 (47 ) Other expenses 577 515 Total noninterest expenses 4,382 3,763 Income before income tax expense 1,921 1,635 Income tax expense 338 268 Net income $ 1,583 $ 1,367 Earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.65 Dividends per share $ 0.16 $ 0.15

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2020 2019 Interest income Loans $ 14,015 $ 12,775 Investment securities: Taxable 732 830 Tax-exempt 534 640 Dividends 390 178 Total interest income 15,671 14,423 Interest expense Deposits 1,597 1,539 Borrowed funds 1,129 945 Total interest expense 2,726 2,484 Net interest income 12,945 11,939 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 2,072 215 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 10,873 11,774 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 903 958 Interchange income 709 652 Investment brokerage commission income 1,075 948 Mortgage banking activities 3,367 672 Trust fee income 270 358 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 220 207 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned (1 ) 60 Gain on sale of securities 157 4 Other income 66 90 Total noninterest income 6,766 3,949 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 7,535 6,955 Occupancy and equipment 1,564 1,492 Interchange expenses 310 289 Data processing 647 579 Professional services 261 246 Real estate owned expense 10 16 Advertising 211 234 FDIC premiums 143 42 Other expenses 1,611 1,433 Total noninterest expenses 12,292 11,286 Income before income tax expense 5,347 4,387 Income tax expense 901 681 Net income $ 4,446 $ 3,706 Earnings per share $ 2.10 $ 1.76 Dividends per share $ 0.48 $ 0.45

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2020 2019 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 121,273 $ 92,947 Average interest-bearing deposits 329,256 263,058 Average total assets 601,750 458,587 Total risk-weighted assets 385,612 322,774 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 44,576 41,723 Average total assets 601,859 458,660 Total risk-weighted assets 385,714 322,829 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.18 % Return on average equity 14.13 % 13.00 % Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.92 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.35 % 3.99 % Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2020 2019 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 105,759 $ 85,565 Average interest-bearing deposits 300,474 265,200 Average total assets 560,909 446,657 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 43,736 41,289 Average total assets 561,013 446,773 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 13.58 % 11.91 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.93 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.41 % 4.00 %

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612254/Sturgis-Bancorp-Reports-Earnings-for-Third-Quarter-2020